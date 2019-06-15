Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (35-30) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (29-37)

The Indians will try to bounce back from a four-game losing skid tonight against Pawtucket.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Game #65 / Home #33: Indianapolis Indians (35-30) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (29-37)

Probables: RHP Alex McRae (4-2, 5.18) vs. LHP Daniel McGrath (0-0, 0.00)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians wasted no time jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but former IU star Kyle Hart faced the minimum over his next six innings to subdue the Tribe's offense. A three-run seventh for Pawtucket wiped away Indy's early lead and clinched the game for the PawSox, 4-2. Eduardo Vera provided a much-needed shot in the arm for Indy's pitching staff as he fired six innings and allowed just one run. Pawtucket plated its three runs in the seventh off of Chris Stratton, while former Indians lefty Dan Runzler recorded the final six outs to nail down the win for the PawSox.

DARIO PARTY: Dario Agrazal will make his MLB debut today with the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road against the Miami Marlins. The 24-year old allowed just two runs over 7.0 innings in his last outing with the Tribe on Sunday at Toledo. He made eight starts for Indy, compiling a 4-2 record and 3.10 ERA. That ERA is inflated by just two starts, as the Panama native conceded two runs or less in six of his eight outings with the Tribe.

LETS GET THIS OUT OF THE WAY: The Indians had gone 21 consecutive games without scoring a run in the first inning before Jake Elmore's double plated Cole Tucker in last night's game. During that stretch, the Tribe offense had gone 1-2-3 11 times, put one runner on base eight times and two runners on just twice. Indy had had just 12 total baserunners in the first inning during the 21-game drought. The Tribe collected two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first in last night's loss.

GLASS CASE OF EMOTIONS: The Indians soared to a season-high 11-games above .500 (34-23) with a win on June 6 at Toledo. This was a month after the club fell below .500 (15-16) during a road trip at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. That 19-7 stretch has been followed by a drought over the last eight days (1-7), with the Indians tasting victory just one time (June 9 @ TOL) since reaching the high-level mark of 11-above .500.

HOME IS WHERE THE HEARTBREAKERS ARE: After last night's defeat, the Indians have dropped six straight games at Victory Field. It surpasses last year's season-high of five defeats in a row at the Vic (8/10-12, 8/21-22), and is the longest such streak for the Tribe at home since the early stages of the 2017 season when the club also fell in six straight games at home (4/8-12, 4/18). A loss tonight would mark it as the longest losing streak at home since July 2014, when Indy lost eight in a row at the Vic.

DON'T COUNT ME OUT: Jake Elmore is batting an astounding .320 (16-for-50) when behind in the count. He's the only active Tribe batter hitting above .275 in the situation with at least 10 at-bats. Elmore has even thrived in 0-2 situations, as he's gone 4-for-11 when putting the ball in play.

PEOPLE DIG MORE THAN JUST THE LONGBALL: Will Craig leads the Indians with 15 home runs, but he hasn't hit one since May 28, his longest drought of the season. The stretch hasn't hurt his production, as he has hit safely in 13 of the 16 games since his last long ball.

RISP-Y BUSINESS: Over the last eight games, hitting with RISP has been a major issue for Indy's offense. The Tribe are batting just .159 (11-for-69) during the stretch. On the season, Indy is batting .254 (157-for-619) with RISP, third worst in the league and ahead of only Syracuse (.250) and Gwinnett (.248).

