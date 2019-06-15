SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (38-27) @ DURHAM BULLS (41-36)

RHP Raynel Espinal (3-4, 5.40) vs. RHP Jake Cronenworth (0-0, 0.00)

| Game No. 66 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | Durham, NC | June 15, 2019 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

DURHAM, NC -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 16-3 to the Durham Bulls on Friday evening. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton joined the RailRiders on MLB rehab assignments, but the duo could not help Scranton/Wilkes-Barre overcome a 16-hit attack.

Durham opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a leadoff home run from Jake Cronenworth. The Bulls added seven runs on six hits and an error in the home half of the second off RailRiders starter Daniel Camarena, keyed by seven straight batters reaching base and a grand slam from Nate Lowe.

In the top of the third, Gosuke Katoh and Billy Burns each singled. With one down, Stanton hit a towering home run over the 32-foot high wall in right, cutting the deficit to 8-3.

Judge went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his first rehab appearance after missing nearly two months with an oblique strain. Stanton finished 1-for-3 with the home run; his fourth this week split between Tampa and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Camarena (1-3) took the loss after surrendering 12 runs, 10 earned, on 11 hits over 2.1 innings. Austin Pruitt (3-2) notched the win with nine strikeouts over five innings.

RAILREHABBERS: It was announced early Friday afternoon that OF Giancarlo Stanton and OF Aaron Judge are both rehabbing with the RailRiders and in the lineup beginning Friday night. In three rehab games this season with the Tampa Tarpons- including two earlier this week- Stanton had gone 5-for-10 with 4 HR, 5 RBI and 3 K before homering in his second at-bat Friday night. It was outlined by Aaron Boone that Stanton is expected to complete his rehab assignment and rejoin the Yankees Tuesday. Judge, recovering from a strained oblique, had not yet played in a rehab game before going 0-for-4 with 3 K Friday night in the first game on his road to recovery that will likely overlap with the start of the RailRiders homestand at PNC Field. Stanton and Judge join INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

HIT STREAKS/ON-BASE STREAKS: With his 1-for-4 performance Thursday, INF/OF Ryan McBroom has extended his hitting streak to 11 games (15-for-35, .429 AVG) and his on-base streak to 20 games before his streak came to an end Friday night. It is the fourth hitting streak of 10+ games this season for the RailRiders with Breyvic Valera's 14-game streak from 5/23 - 6/7 (24-for-52, .462 AVG) the longest. It is also the second hitting streak of 11 games for McBroom this year, where he hit in 11 straight games 4/27 - 5/14 (19-for-48, .396 AVG). A season ago, only OF Zack Zehner had a hit streak of 10 games, a 10-game streak from 8/16/2018 - 8/26/2018. McBroom's 20-game on-base streak is also the fourth such streak this year by a RailRider, and a season ago the only streak longer than 20 games was INF Brandon Drury's franchise record 32-game streak -- that streak was the longest by anyone in the International League last season.

POWER STEERING: INF Mike Ford has shown off a number of hitting tools this season for the RailRiders, prompting his MLB debut earlier in the year. One thing that has taken a big step forward has been his power totals. With a home run in Wednesday's win over the Norfolk Tides, Ford matched his season total from all of last year -- 2019: 42G, 152 AB, 15 HR (10.1 AB/HR) // 2018: 102G, 367 AB, 15 HR (24.5 AB/HR).

HIGH-WATER MARK: The RailRiders knocked off the Norfolk Tides 7-6 Wednesday night to improve to 38-25 (.603) and stay percentage points ahead of the Durham Bulls (39-26, .600) for the best record in the league. The RailRiders enter the second game of the weekend series in Durham by trailing the Bulls by a half game in the overall IL Standings. The RailRiders have dropped consecutive games since getting to the season-best 13 games above .500.

