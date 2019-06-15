Red Wings, Knights Suspended Saturday

June 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game against the Charlotte Knights has been suspended in the bottom of the 3rd inning with two outs, a runner on first base, and the Red Wings leading 7-5.

The teams will resume at 12:05 p.m. and complete nine innings before playing a seven-inning contest.

Tickets to Saturday's game may be exchanged for any remaining home date this season. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office.

This is the second suspended game at Frontier Field this season. Rochester has also been postponed four times at home, four times on the road, and delayed on seven different occasions.

The Scout Sleepover has been rescheduled for August 31. The Father's Day Brunch on Sunday remains unchanged and will begin at the originally scheduled 12 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.