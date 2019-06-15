Bulls Game Sold out Saturday Night
June 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
The Durham Bulls game on Saturday, June 15 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders is officially sold out. No more tickets for the contest will be sold online, over-the-phone or at the Mako Medical Ticket Office at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Limited tickets are still available for the Bulls-RailRiders game on Sunday, June 16, beginning at 5:05 p.m. at the DBAP. Tickets for that contest can be purchased here. Sunday's game will feature a Meet the Team event with the Durham Bulls beginning at 3:05 p.m. Neither the Bulls nor RailRiders are scheduled to take batting practice on the field.
