Agrazal's Contract Selected by Pittsburgh, Debuting Tonight in Miami

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Dario Agrazal from Indianapolis. Agrazal is slated to start for Pittsburgh in Miami this evening, marking the seventh Tribe player this season to make his major league debut and fourth pitcher, joining Montana DuRapau, Geoff Hartlieb and Mitch Keller.

Agrazal, 24, opened the 2019 campaign with Double-A Altoona, where he went 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA (10er/25.0ip) in four starts. He was promoted to Indy on April 28 and made his Triple-A debut on April 29 vs. Columbus, earning the win with 6.2 innings of two-run ball. He won his most recent outing with the Tribe on June 9 at Toledo, throwing 7.0 innings and allowing just two runs on four hits with three strikeouts. In eight total starts for Indy, the Panama native is 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA (17er/49.1ip), 0.97 WHIP and .216 average against.

In 12 starts between Altoona and Indianapolis, Agrazal sports a 5-3 record and 3.27 ERA (27er/74.1ip), averaging over six innings per start. Ten of his 12 outings lasted six or more innings.

Agrazal signed with the Pirates as a non-drafted free agent on July 1, 2012. He owns a career record of 38-34 in the minors with a 3.45 ERA (228er/594.0ip) and 4.4:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (378k/86bb).

