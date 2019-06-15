Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Louisville (6:30 p.m.)

June 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





June 15, 2019 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Louisville Slugger Field | Louisville, KY | Game # 66| Away Game # 34

BUFFALO BISONS (30-35, 5th, -8.0 North) at LOUISVILLE BATS (27-40, 4th, -11.5 West)

RHP Conor Fisk (1-3, 5.09) vs. RHP Brad Markey (1-1, 9.00)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons take on the Louisville Bats for game two of their three game series in Louisville. The Herd dropped game one after coming in off a series sweep in Indianapolis. Following this series with the Bats, the Herd will have an off day on Monday and then begin a home stand with a three-game set against the Indians.

Last Game: BUF 2, LOU 3

Buffalo had a hard time getting the offense going yesterday, despite Bo Bichette showcasing his talent early in the game with a lead-off home run out to center. Ryan Feierabend gave up six hits and three earned runs in his sixth start of the season. The Bats did just enough to hold a one-run lead from the sixth inning on.

Louisville Bats (2-2)

Buffalo and Louisville are meeting for the second time in 2019 as the Bisons won the last series when they hosted the Bats in May. This will be their final meeting of the season for the former American Association rivals.

Today's Starter

RHP Conor Fisk comes into tonight's game carrying a 1-3 record and a 5.09 ERA in four starts. Fisk has pitched 35.1 innings, and has recorded 35 strikeouts while walking 17 batters. In his last start against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he threw 3.0 innings giving up four hits including two home runs. He will look to get back on track and in the win column for Buffalo tonight when he takes the hill.

Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette has not needed time to adjust since coming off the IL with a broken hand. During his two games back, he is 3-10 (.300) with a double, and a home run. In last night's game, he took the third pitch of the game deep to center field for his second home run of the year. He is now batting .254 on the season.

William Ouellette

RHP William Ouellette came in during the sixth inning of yesterday's game and threw three shut-out innings as he sent down the Bats offense allowing no hits, no walks, and no runs while also striking out three. He threw his season high 3.0 IP which brings his season total up to 11.1.

Andy Burns

3B Andy Burns brought his season RBI total up to 24 with a ground-out in the second-inning that scored Jonathan Davis and put the Bisons up 2-1. Although he finished 0-3 in yesterdays game, he continues to produce and has become a reliable hitter for the Bisons offense.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (25-44) dropped game one of their three-game series against the best team in the American League, the Houston Astros. The Blue Jays only amassed five hits scoring two runs as Houston strung together 12 hits to put up 15 runs to beat the Jays. Game two of the series will be today at 4:10 p.m.

