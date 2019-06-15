Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons (30-35) at Louisville Bats (27-40)

Game 68, Home 35

Buffalo Bisons (30-35) at Louisville Bats (27-40)

RHP Brad Markey (1-1, 9.00) vs. RHP Conor Fisk (1-3, 5.09)

6:30 PM | Saturday, June 15, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

SERIES WIN?: After winning Friday night's series opener by a 3-2 score behind a masterful performance from starting pitcher Lucas Sims, the Bats look to win their second series at home with a win tonight or tomorrow. Louisville's victory snapped 4 straight losses in series openers at home, with their last win before yesterday coming against Charlotte on May 10, also Louisville's lone series win at home this season.

AQUINO HIT STREAK: Right fielder Aristides Aquino extended his hitting streak to 18 games yesterday with a game-tying home run in the fourth inning, now tied for the fourth-longest hit streak in franchise history, one away from tying Juan Francisco (19 G in 2011) for the third-longest, with Chris Sexton (20 in 2000) and Brandon Larson (26 in 2003) topping the list.

Longest Louisville Hitting Streaks - Since 1982

Player Games Dates

Brandon Larson 26 5/15/03-6/21/03

Chris Sexton 20 5/5/00-5/26/00

Juan Francisco 19 8/25/10-5/27/11

Nick Senzel 18 6/9/18-4/30/19

Aristides Aquino 18 5/23/19-pres.

TRANSACTIONS: The Bats added RHP Tejay Antone to their roster, seemingly to slide into their starting rotation. In 13 starts for Class AA Chattanooga this season, Antone is 7-4 with a 3.38 ERA (28er/74.2ip) with 22 walks and 63 strikeouts. LHP Ian Krol was released from LOU's roster, after exercising an opt-out in his contract. The southpaw was 1-3 with a 5.33 ERA (15er/25.1ip) with one save in 28 games with LOU this year. OF Phillip Ervin was recalled to Cincinnati on Saturday, set to make his fourth stint with the Reds in 2019. Louisville also had several players added to its injured list, with 11 players occupying the Louisville IL as of today.

HERNAN IRIBARREN: The Reds officially transferred Louisville Bats great Hernan Iribarren to Rookie Billings, where he will take on the role of bench coach. Iribarren, who did not appear in a game this season, currently ranks third on Louisville's all-time hits list with 447, just 24 hits behind Aaron Holbert's 471 for the most in franchise history. In 5 seasons with the Bats (2014-18), Iribarren batted .276 (447-for-1618) with 187 runs, 78 doubles, 8 triples, 9 home runs and 130 RBI in 484 games, which are fourth-most in club history.

HOT HAND LUKE: Right-hander Lucas Sims got the win yesterday, improving to 4-0 with a 7.2-inning performance, which was the longest outing by a Bats pitcher this season. It was the deepest into a game that a LOU starter lasted since LHP Cody Reed went 8.2 innings in a win at Columbus on August 2, 2018. Sims' performance broke a 4-way tie for longest outing by a LOU pitcher this season (7.0 IP), with Sims accounting for one of those.

AGAINST BUFFALO: The Bats and Bisons squared off in a three-game series at Sahlen Field from May 17-19, with Louisville dropping the first 2 games before winning the series finale. Last season, LOU went 3-1 against the Bisons, with all 4 of the games occurring at Louisville Slugger Field in July after an entire series scheduled for April was canceled or postponed due to inclement weather. In the matchup last season, the clubs played a doubleheader in the opener on July 24, with Louisville acting as the "road" team in game two.

