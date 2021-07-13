Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (29-29) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (37-21)

July 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #59 / Home #25: Indianapolis Indians (29-29) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (37-21)

PROBABLES: RHP Mitch Keller (0-0, 1.84) vs. LHP Marcelo Martinez (1-2, 5.30)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: The season-series finale between Indianapolis and Columbus on Sunday was canceled due to inclement weather. With the cancellation, the Indians clinched the season-series win over the Clippers despite losing three of their final five games. It was the Indians first canceled game since June 21, 2009 (1) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SATURDAY NIGHT: With a stellar combined effort by starting pitcher Beau Sulser and offensive power, the Indians dominated the Columbus Clippers on Saturday, 11-1. Three runs on three hits gave the Indians an early lead in the top of the second inning. Taylor Davis began the early and often scoring with an RBI single into right field, and Dee Strange-Gordon followed with his second two-run home run in as many days. Indianapolis piled on the runs in the third inning, scoring four runs on four hits with 10 batters coming to the plate. Fabricio Macias launched his first Triple-A home run over the right-field wall to extend the lead to 7-0. The Indians put up another crooked number in the fifth inning with RBI hits from T.J. Rivera, Christian Bethancourt and Ethan Paul. Their 11th and final run crossed thanks to a bases-loaded walk to Davis in the eighth inning. Owen Miller hit a two-out home run off Shea Spitzbarth in the ninth inning to ruin the shutout attempt and plate the lone Columbus run.

LEADING THE PACK: Beau Sulser now leads the Triple-A East with a 3.02 ERA (19er/56.2ip) this season after extending his scoreless streak to 17.1 innings on Saturday at Columbus. His consecutive streak of innings pitched without allowing a run is the most by an Indians pitcher this season and broke Shea Spitzbarth's record of 11.0 scoreless innings. He tossed a career-high seven innings and fanned a career-high tying seven strikeouts. With six hits allowed and no walks, his season WHIP also lowered to 1.36. Sulser earned his fourth win to improve to 4-2 in 12 games (11 starts) with the Indians this season. He hasn't allowed a run in three appearances beginning on June 27 at Louisville. His three consecutive scoreless appearances are listed below:

June 27 @ Louisville: 5.0ip, 4h, 2bb, 2k

July 4 vs. Iowa (relief outing): 5.1ip, 0h, 3bb, 7k

July 10 @ Columbus: 7.0ip, 6h, 0bb, 7k

NEWBIE: Since being promoted from High-A Greensboro on July 6, 23-year-old Fabricio Macias has made a significant impact on the Indians offense in the past three games. He recorded his first Triple-A hit on Thursday and hasn't stopped hitting, going 8-for-14 with back-to-back three-hit games. On Saturday, Macias went 3-for-5 with his first Triple-A home run and three RBI to lead the offense. The outfielder played in 44 games with the Grasshoppers and hit .316 (54-for-171) with 17 extra-base hits and 38 RBI to begin the season. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 21, 2018 after spending 2016-17 in the Mexican League. In 73 games with Saraperos De Saltillo in 2017, he hit .318 (55-for-173).

DEE'S GOT US... AGAIN: Dee Strange-Gordon hit his second home run in as many games on Saturday at Huntington Park, his second career stretch of back-to-back games with a home run (also: Sept. 22 and 24, 2018 with Seattle). In just three games with the Indians, he has a pair of two-run, two-out home runs, both coming in the top of the second inning. Indianapolis is Strange-Gordon's third Triple-A team this season after beginning the season with Nashville and Iowa. He was signed by Pittsburgh on July 8 after opting out of his contract with Chicago (NL) two days prior. Between the three teams, he currently owns a .249 average (43-for-173) with four total home runs for the season to match a career high (also: 2015, 2018).

SHATTERING SEASON RECORDS: Eight of nine Indians batters hit safely with six recording multiple hits in Saturday's thrashing of the Clippers. Fabricio Macias led the offense with three hits, and T.J. Rivera, Christian Bethancourt, Bligh Madris, Chris Sharpe and Taylor Davis each added on with two hits of their own. The 15 hits and 10-run margin of victory both set single-game highs for the Indians this season, with their 11 runs scored tying a season high last set on June 19 vs. Memphis.

TONIGHT: Triple-A East Midwest Division-leading Omaha visits the Circle City for the first time since 1997 tonight to open a six-game series. The Indians will look for their first win this season over their former American Association rivals after being swept by the Storm Chasers in six games from May 25-30. RHP Mitch Keller, coming off a start of five two-hit, scoreless innings on July 6 at Columbus, will make his first start vs. Omaha. LHP Marcelo Martinez will also be facing the Indians for the first time in his fifth start with Omaha. He allowed eight earned runs in two innings in his Triple-A debut, but has since gone five-or-more innings with just one run allowed in each of his last three starts.

SOMETHING: Omaha last visited Indianapolis in 1997, the final year of the American Association. In Victory Field's first full season, the Indians won seven of their nine games vs. Omaha in the Circle City, one by a season-high margin of victory of nine runs (14-5, May 11). Omaha's last win in Indianapolis came on June 21 of that season, 9-3. Dating back to 1988, the Indians hold a 32-game advantage over the then-Omaha Royals with a 55-23 record in Indianapolis. The Indians' greatest margin of victory vs. Omaha in that range also came in Indianapolis, when they blanked the Royals 15-0 behind a 22-hit showing on Aug. 15, 1988.

