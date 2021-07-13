Red Wings Tickets for July 27 - September 19 on Sale Tomorrow

July 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings have partnered with Monroe County to host two of their Movies In The Park series at Frontier Field on Thursday, July 15 (The Sandlot) and Thursday, July 22 (A League Of Their Own).

These are FREE events and no ticket is required to enter the ballpark. Guests will be able to sit in the outfield grass or in the seating bowl. No chairs of any kind or any outside food/drink will be allowed in the ballpark. A limited number of concession stands will be open featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, plates, trash cans, chicken fingers, popcorn, ice cream, soda and beer.

The Frontier Field gates will open at 7:30, with the movie starting at 8:30.

Boyz II Men highlights this year's show. Celebrating the soul of Rochester for over 25 years!

Tickets on sale now!

Nitro Circus coming back to Frontier Field September 10.

Nitro Circus will bring the high-flying You Got This tour to Rochester for a Friday, September 10 show at Frontier Field. This is part of an extensive North American trek that will visit more than 25 cities across the continent this year. Pre-sale tickets are ON SALE NOW using special offer code: NC2021

