Sounds Win Pitchers' Duel with Sac Fly in 10th
July 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
Nashville, Tenn. - Michael Mariot retired the first nine batters he faced while tossing 6.0 frames of one-run work, but Nashville's Tim Lopes delivered a sacrifice fly ball in the 10th as the Sounds walked off the Louisville Bats 2-1 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Mariot was saddled with the no-decision despite tossing his third quality start of the season. The right-hander finished with an unearned run on one hit with two walks and a season-high seven strikeouts. He has now worked at least 5.0 innings and allowed no more than one earned run in each of his last three starts.
Mariot dueled with opposing starter Alec Bellinger, who whiffed a season-high 12 batters en route to a no-decision of his own for the Sounds. Bellinger really only ran into trouble in the fourth inning, but struck out back-to-back batters to strand a runner in scoring position.
After Nashville scored its unearned run in the fourth, Mallex Smith and TJ Friedl reached base safely to lead off the eighth and Jose Barrero executed a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners into scoring position. With the tying run 90 feet away, Max Schrock wore two strikes before grounding out on a fastball from Luke Barker to drive in the Bats' lone run of the game.
The Bats were held in check in the 10th before the automatic runner Cooper Hulmer took third on a wild pitch with no outs in the bottom of the frame. Lopes then lifted a sacrifice fly to plate the game-winning run.
Cincinnati Reds rehabber Michael Lorenzen surrendered one hit and fanned two of three batters in an inning of relief for Mariot.
The two teams will continue their six-game series from First Horizon Park Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. ET. Louisville RHP Riley O'Brien (4-3, 4.70) will take the mound against Nashville's RHP Ryan Weber (0-1, 6.75).
