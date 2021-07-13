SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 13, 2021

July 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (37-20) vs. Worcester Red Sox (34-24)

RHP Brody Koerner (2-3, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Raynel Espinal (7-2, 3.81 ERA)

| Game 58 | Home Game 30 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | July 13, 2021 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

WOO HOO: The RailRiders begin their second series with the Worcester Red Sox tonight, opening a seven-game, six-day set. This is the second consecutive such series for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The season series with the WooSox is condensed into 24 games in a span of 54 days. SWB travels to Polar Park for 18 contests, with the WooSox heading to PNC Field only once. Worcester is tied with Syracuse for the second-most frequent opponent of the RailRiders this season after the club's 36 games with Lehigh Valley. Worcester took three of five games in the first matchup of the year with the RailRiders

WHERE HAVE ALL THE HOME RUNS GONE?: After hitting 64 home runs in the first two months of the season, the RailRiders offense has collectively seen a power outage in the month of July. The team has hit only three home runs in the month, two by Estevan Florial and one by Brandon Wagner. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a team .335 SLG in the month, and sports a paltry .089 isolated slugging percentage (calculated by subtracting AVG from SLG). The RailRiders have allowed eight home runs on the month, and their opponents have a .131 ISO.

HIGHWAY ROBBERY: After stealing just 39 bases in their first 45 games, the RailRiders have been on a roll since the start of the series at Worcester last Tuesday. In its last 12 games, SWB is 22-for-29 (.759) in stolen base attempts, including a team-record tying seven on 6/29 at Worcester and another five on 7/6 vs Syracuse. Seven steals in a game tied a franchise mark set by the SWB Yankees on June 6, 2008 against the Norfolk Tides. Andrew Velazquez accomplished the rare feat of stealing three bases in one inning, while Estevan Florial (2), Hoy Park and Ryan LaMarre (1 each) all stole bags against the Red Sox. The barrage has SWB up to 61 steals on the year, fourth in Triple-A East, with Worcester leading the way with 73. Velazquez is tied for the Triple-A East lead with 17 steals on the season.

BULLS ON PARADE: Since Kyle Barraclough relieved Albert Abreu in the sixth inning of the RailRiders game at Buffalo on Friday, June 11, the SWB bullpen has performed at an amazing clip. In the last 28 days, the bullpen has combined for a 2.24 ERA (32 ER/128.1 IP), while allowing just 96 hits, 45 walks and recording 153 strikeouts. The current stretch has lowered SWB's bullpen ERA to 2.85 on the season, the third-best in MiLB (1st, Harrisburg, 2.35). The bullpen's 30 wins are tied for second-most in the minors behind only Tampa's 38.

HERE COME THE YANKEES: Nearing the halfway point of the season, the Yankees minor league system still stands alone across minor league baseball as the most successful. Not only are all four full season affiliates currently in first place in their respective divisions, but they have an average divisional lead of nearly four games. Each affiliate has won at least 37 games entering play on Tuesday night, and as a whole, the Yankees have an organizational record of 162-82 (.664). That is 5.5-games better than second-place Tampa Bay's 157-88 (.641) organizational record.

ALL GOOD STREAKS MUST COME TO AN END: RailRiders outfielder Trey Amburgey saw his historic 42-game on-base streak come to an end in game two of Saturday's doubleheader against Syracuse with an 0-for-3 effort. The streak is the longest in the RailRiders era (2013 - Present) in club history, surpassing Brandon Drury, who had a 32-game on-base streak in the 2018 season. Here is a look inside the numbers during Trey's incredible run:

- The streak began on August 26, 2019, when Amburgey went 1-for-3 with a HBP at the Pawtucket Red Sox.

- He hit . .333/.418/.581 during the streak, with 30 R, 15 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 39 RBI, 20 BB, 41 K, and 5 HBP.

- The minor league record on-base streak is 74 consecutive games, set by current RailRiders INF Andrew Velazquez while playing with the South Bend Silver Hawks (ARZ, Single-A) from 4/22-7/16/2014.

- The streak has included 11 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI games.

- During the streak, Amburgey only went hitless six times, including in each of the final three games at Worcester (6/30-7/3) and four of the last seven games of the streak.

- That was the first time Amburgey has been held hitless in three straight games since 6/9 (G1) - 6/11/19, when he went 0-10 in 3 games.

- Amburgey had a 20-game hitting streak from 9/1/19 to 6/13/21 as part of the longer on-base streak, snapped on 6/15 vs Syracuse.

