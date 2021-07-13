Redbirds Start Homestand Strong

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds started their weeklong homestand strong, scoring a late run to finish off the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate, Baltimore Orioles), 4-3, on a comfortable night for baseball at AutoZone Park.

Early on, the Memphis (24-36) bats were bringing the thunder. The Redbirds smacked two separate two-out home runs in the bottom of the second to take an early 3-0 lead. First, Conner Capel smoked a solo shot over the right-center field fence. The native Texan now has home runs in three straight games. Then, after an Evan Mendoza double, Kramer Robertson launched a moonshot home run high onto the hill beyond left-field fence to make the lead larger. Robertson, the former LSU Tiger, now has six home runs on the season.

Despite falling behind early, Norfolk (24-33) refused to fade. The Tides scratched across a run in the third via an infield single, two walks, and two errors. They got another run in the fourth on a solo home run from Rylan Bannon, and then tied the game in the fifth with two outs. Zach Jarrett lined a triple to center field and promptly scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The game remained knotted up until the bottom of the eighth, when the "Rallybirds" made their winning charge. First, Robertson doubled leading off the inning, lining a sharp drive to the left-center field wall. He finished the game 3-3 at the plate. Then, after back-to-back outs, Scott Hurst smacked an opposite-field single to left, scoring Robertson and putting the 'Birds in front for good.

TJ McFarland worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to lock down the win. The lefthander had to wiggle his way out of a jam in the eighth. The bases were loaded with two outs, but McFarland induced a weak groundout to eliminate the threat. He finished the game with a strikeout, his second of the night.

