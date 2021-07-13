Wings Announce Second Half Promotions

The Red Wings released their second-half promotional schedule on Tuesday. Tickets for all games July 27 - September 19 will go on sale on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 am both online at RedWingsBaseball.com and at the Red Wings Ticket Office which is open 10-4 Monday - Friday.

The Wings kickoff the second half of the season on Tuesday, July 27 with two-for-one tickets (online using promo code: GOWINGS), a happy hour featuring $2 Genny and Genny Lights from 6-7 pm at the 10th Inning Bar and free hot dogs - the Wings promo team will be passing out hundreds of free hot dogs to fans throughout the game courtesy of Zweigle's.

Can't miss theme nights at the ballpark the rest of the summer include:

-Duel of the Dishes against the Syracuse Salt Potatoes featuring a Plates flap cap courtesy of Dunkin' (August 5)

-Joe Altobelli Night featuring an Alto t-shirt giveaway presented by ESL Federal Credit Union (August 6)

-Our first Cocos Locos game with a flag giveaway courtesy of Presidente (August 8)

-90's Night (August 19)

-Grim and Depressing Night featuring an appearance from New York Post writer, Maureen Callahan (August 21)

-A post-game performance by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (September 4)

-Family Campout Night (September 17)

Other giveaways the rest of the year include Red Wings caps presented by Segar & Sciortino (July 30), Kids t-shirt giveaway courtesy of NY 529 (August 17), Zoo cap giveaway presented by the Seneca Park Zoo (August 20), Red Wings/Nationals affiliation caps courtesy of Kinecta (TBD) and Red Wings flap caps presented by Dunkin' (September 15).

Every Tuesday the rest of the season fans can purchase two-for-one tickets online by using promo code: GOWINGS.

Every Thursday, with the exception of July 29 (11 am game), will feature a pre-game happy hour with $2 drafts at the 10th Inning Bar.

Post-game fireworks will take place after every Saturday game the rest of the season presented by ESL Federal Credit Union. There will also be fireworks shows on Friday, July 30 (Local Toyota Dealers), Friday, August 20 (Local Toyota Dealers) and Friday, September 17 (Rochester Area Honda Dealers).

Kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by The Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford after every Sunday game the rest of the year.

There are three more weekday matinee games - July 29 (11:05 am), August 4 (1:05 pm) and September 16 (1:05 pm) - and one more Bark in the Park on July 28.

All promotions are subject to change. For the the most up-to-date promo schedule check out RedWingsBaseball.com/tickets/promotions.

