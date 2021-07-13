Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 13, 2021

July 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Tuesday, July 13th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (23-36) vs. Norfolk Tides (24-32) Game 1 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #60 of 130 Home Game #31 of 65

RHP Jake Woodford (0-1, 6.43 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: In a tight, well-played series finale, the Memphis Redbirds outlasted the Louisville Bats by a 3-1 final on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field in Kentucky. The game was highlighted by a starting pitching matchup of two former first-round picks. Both Zack Thompson and Hunter Greene did not disappoint, each turning in quality outings. Thompson worked four innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and one walk. Greene also allowed just one run, tossing five innings with two walks and two strikeouts. In the eighth inning, the Redbirds put Louisville behind for good, plating two runs on four hits. Evan Mendoza and Irving Lopez each smacked RBI singles in the frame.

Memphis Starter: Jake Woodford makes his third start for the Redbirds tonight. Woodford was optioned to Memphis on June 28 and made his first start of the season on July 2nd against Jacksonville. The 24-year-old struggled that day, allowing four runs in 2.0 innings. Woodford rebounded at Louisville last Wednesday, allowing just one earned run on three hits in 5.0 innings pitched with two walks and two strikeouts. The rest of Woodford's season has been spent in the major leagues with St. Louis in a relief role. In 17 outings with the Cardinals, Woodford has posted a 4.62 ERA in 25.1 innings. He also made 12 appearances with St. Louis in 2020. No stranger to the Redbirds, Woodford spent extended time with Memphis in 2018 and 2019. Today will be his 40th career start in a 'Birds uniform. Woodford was selected by the Cardinals with the 39th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Plant High School in Tampa, FL.

Norfolk Starter: Dean Kremer is scheduled to start for the fifth time with the Tides so far this season. In his first four starts (16.0 innings pitched), his ERA is 6.75 with 25 strikeouts and nine walks. Kremer has also made 12 starts with Baltimore this season, recording an ERA of 7.25 with 45 strikeouts and 24 walks in 49.2 IP. The 25-year-old, who was traded from the Dodgers organization to the Orioles as part of the Manny Machado trade in July of 2018, made his MLB debut during the 2020 season. In four starts, the native Californian had a 4.82 ERA in 18.2 IP with 22 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Welcome to the Future: Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore both played in the SiriusXM Futures Game at Coors Field in Colorado on Sunday. Liberatore worked a 1-2-3 first inning while starting the game, and Gorman smacked an RBI double in the third inning. Both Gorman and Liberatore were first-round picks out of high school in Arizona after growing up as close friends. Liberatore is the top-ranked prospect in the Cardinals' organization, while Gorman sits one spot behind.

Capel's Crushin' It: Conner Capel hit home runs in each of the final two games of the series at Louisville last week. The native Texan has hits in five of his last six games, batting .333 (6-18) with three home runs and five walks.

Saving the Wins: Each of the last six wins for the Redbirds have included a pitcher picking up a save. That is the longest streak of saves this season, with the 'Birds having nine total saves as a team in 2021.

Another New Guy: The Norfolk Tides make their first-ever trip to AutoZone Park tonight. The Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles was placed in the Triple-A East prior to this season after being a member of the International League since 1969. Norfolk has been the top Minor League affiliate of the Orioles since the 2007 season. Prior to that, they had been the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets for 38 seasons (1969-2006).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.