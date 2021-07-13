Iowa Falls to Toledo in Series Opener

TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (24-34) dropped the first game of their road trip in a 2-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens (33-26) on Tuesday at Fifth Third Field.

Mike Hauschild got off to a shaky start for the I-Cubs, surrendering a leadoff triple to Derek Hill and following it up with a walk to Victor Reyes. After Isaac Paredes drove in the first run for Toledo on an RBI fielder's choice, however, Hauschild retired the next two batters to end the inning.

Hauschild settled in after the first to keep the game close for the I-Cubs. He retired 14 out of 17 batters he faced after the first inning, allowing only one more hit and one more run on a fifth-inning solo homer by Christin Stewart. Hauschild left the game after the sixth with the I-Cubs trailing by one.

On the other side, the I-Cubs' bats were held mostly quiet by Toledo starter Mark Leiter Jr.. Leiter had a perfect first trip through the Iowa batting order, and despite allowing some traffic on the bases in the fourth and fifth innings, he limited the I-Cubs to just one run on a solo shot from Taylor Gushue.

From there, it was a pitchers' duel between the bullpens. For Iowa, lefty Tony Cingrani made his I-Cubs debut with a hitless, scoreless seventh inning and two strikeouts. He turned the game over to Trevor Megill, who sent the Mud Hens down in order with two strikeouts and a groundout in the eighth.

For Toledo, four relievers combined to complete four shutout innings. The I-Cubs threatened a comeback in the bottom of the ninth when Trayce Thompson reached second on an error and a passed ball, but Wladimir Pinto retired the next three batters in order to earn the save and lock up a 2-1 victory for Toledo.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Mike Hauschild earned his second straight loss for the I-Cubs, but completed his second quality start of the season. He pitched six innings and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

- Matt Duffy made his Iowa Cubs debut in the first game of his Major League rehab assignment tonight. He played five innings at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk.

- Trevor Megill pitched his second straight scoreless outing for the I-Cubs. He now has a three-inning hitless streak for Iowa.

- Alfonso Rivas went 1-for-4 with a double tonight, extending his hitting streak to five games. He has collected an extra-base hit in four out of the five games.

Iowa will face Toledo again for game two of the series tomorrow, with first pitch between the two teams set for 6:05 PM CT. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

