Bill Murray, Space Jam, and the Saints: a Celebration 25-Years in the Making

July 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - It happens countless times during the year. Space Jam is on TV and people spot something in the movie they've never seen before despite watching it countless times: Bill Murray wearing a St. Paul Saints cap during the big game between the Tune Squad and the Monstars.

On Friday, July 16, the Saints will commemorate the 25-year history of the movie Space Jam, and celebrate the opening of the new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, in theaters and HBO Max that same day. Throughout the game, fans will have an opportunity to win tickets to the new film through various contests and on-field promotions. For the special occasion, Space Ham (his name chosen as the 2021 pig name to honor the 25th anniversary) will be decked out in his Tune Squad uniform, a basketball themed night will take over a baseball game, and a few surprises may be in store. Of course, defense will be optional on this day.

Fans of the iconic 1996 movie can also get up close and personal with the authentic movie-worn cap and other incredible memorabilia in a brand-new exhibit honoring the team's connection to the original film at the City of Baseball Museum, located down the left field line at CHS Field. Along with the hat Murray wears, fans will see the outfit he was wearing while seated courtside next to Larry Bird prior to entering the big game, and the shoes worn by Murray in that game. The exhibit will also include the outfit worn by Bill Murray while playing golf with Michael Jordan earlier in the movie. All of the items were donated courtesy of Elliot Tebele.

The exhibit at City of Baseball Museum is open to all fans who have a ticket to the July 16 game, or any game the rest of the season. Those interested in seeing the exhibit on non-game days can reach out to the Saints office at 651-644-6659.

About Space Jam: A New Legacy

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event "Space Jam: A New Legacy," from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even "King" James by playing the game their own way. www.spacejam.com

Saints Tickets & Box Office

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved, and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. The final Post-Game Fireworks Supershow (September 11) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.