Game Changers Presented by SoFi: and That's Real Life
March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
And that's real life. Juan Toscano-Anderson shares the financial and emotional highs and lows of life as a professional basketball player, highlighting the importance of gratitude and staying present in every moment. Watch the full episode on our YouTube now!
