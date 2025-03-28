Game Changers Presented by SoFi: and That's Real Life

And that's real life. Juan Toscano-Anderson shares the financial and emotional highs and lows of life as a professional basketball player, highlighting the importance of gratitude and staying present in every moment. Watch the full episode on our YouTube now!

