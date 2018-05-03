Game 4 - Adirondack (6-3) vs. Manchester (5-2)

WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (6-3) vs. 2 - Manchester Monarchs (5-2)

WHAT: NORTH DIVISION FINALS - GAME 4

WHEN: Thursday, May 3, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder and Manchester Monarchs continue the North Division Finals this evening with Game 4 at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack took its first lead of the series on Tuesday with a 5-3 victory over the Monarchs in Game 3 to pull ahead two games to one.

ALIVE FOR FIVE: The Adirondack Thunder scored five goals during the second period of Game 3, the most goals they have scored in a single period in franchise history, regular season or playoffs. Adirondack had previously scored four goals in a period three times this season and nine times in franchise history, most recently on March 31, 2018 against Reading in the first period.

THE WHITE STRIPES: Adirondack defenseman Colton White collected a goal and an assist in Tuesday's victory and has posted a team-best six points (1-5-6) in three games during the North Division Finals. White's goal marked the first of his Kelly Cup Playoffs career and the 6-0 blueliner has now amassed seven points (1-6-7) from six playoff games with the Thunder.

AUSTIN 3:16: Thunder forward Austin Orszulak found the back of the net for the second straight game as he scored the game-winning goal late in the second period. Orszulak's tally gives him three points (2-1-3) from five games during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs and the 5-9 forward has collected a point in all three postseason contests he has appeared in at Cool Insuring Arena.

HAMMERIN' HANK: Adirondack forward James Henry collected a pair of assists in Tuesday's Game 3 and has now amassed a team-high nine helpers from nine games in the postseason. Henry's nine assists are tied for second in the ECHL during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs and the Winnipeg, MAN native has now totaled 12 playoff assists during his Thunder career, the most in franchise history.

A WHOLE LOTTA POWER: The Thunder and Monarchs have combined to amass ten power-play goals through three games played, with both teams already exceeding their power-play goal count from Round 1. Adirondack leads the ECHL with nine total goals on the man advantage, while Manchester tops the league with a 26.9% conversion rate on the power play.

THIRD TIME'S A CHARM: The Thunder and Monarchs square off for the third straight season in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. In 2016, Adirondack was victorious four games to one while the Monarchs defeated the Thunder four games to two in 2017. This season's matchup marks the first time that the teams have met in Round 2, with each of the first two meetings occurring in Round 1.

