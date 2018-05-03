Steelheads Game Day Storylines - Game 4, Mountain Division Final

The Idaho Steelheads look to stave off elimination on Thursday night in Game 4 of the Mountain Division Final against the Colorado Eagles. The Eagles took a commanding 3-0 series lead on Wednesday night with a 3-2 win over the Steelheads, putting them within one victory of eliminating the Steelheads from the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

JC Beaudin scored two goals for the Eagles to help propel them to a 3-0 lead early in the third period. The Steelheads would fight back with two goals in the third period from Steve McParland and Cole Ully, but comeback would fall short as Joe Cannata made 35 stops for the Eagles.

Backs Against the Wall...

The Steelheads are facing a 3-0 series deficit for the second consecutive series, while the Eagles are ahead 3-0 for the second straight series as well. The Steelheads overcame their deficit to the Allen Americans, winning four straight elimination games to become just the second team in ECHL history to overcome a 3-0 series hole. The Eagles would need six games to finish off the Wichita Thunder, losing Games 4 and 5 before finishing off the Thunder in Game 6. The Steelheads will hope to start the comeback at CenturyLink Arena on Thursday night, where the Eagles have won four consecutive playoff games.

Early Results...

Idaho has scored four goals in this series, all of them in the third period. That included two third-period goals in Game 3, with Steve McParland netting a power play goal at 7:02 and Cole Ully scoring at 18:20 of the final period. The Steelheads have outshot the Eagles 64-57 in the first two periods of games during the series, but they have been outscored 6-0. Idaho has given up the first goal in eight of ten playoff contests this spring.

Bog Down Beaudin...

The Steelheads limited the Eagles to just 20 shots in Game 3, but they will need to find a way to better contain JC Beaudin. Beaudin notched his second consecutive two-goal game in Game 3, following up a three-point performance in Game 2. Beaudin has recorded at least a point in seven of Colorado's nine playoff games and four multipoint performances, currently leading the ECHL in playoff goals (8) and tied for the lead in points (12). A third-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2015, the rookie recorded 27 points in 30 games with the Eagles and also played in 34 games for AHL San Antonio. Beaudin recorded two goals and ten points against the Steelheads in eight regular-season contests.

Idaho Leaders Eagles Leaders

Goals: French (5) Goals: Beaudin (8)

Assists: Ully (8) Assists: Register (10)

Points: French/Ully (10) Points: Beaudin (12)

Plus/Minus: Hanna (+5) Plus/Minus: Register (+9)

Power Play Goals: French (3) Power Play Goals: Olsen (2)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (2.17) Goals-Against Average: Cannata (2.38)

