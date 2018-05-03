Monarchs Shut out Thunder in Game 4, 3-0

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Manchester Monarchs evened their best-of-seven series with the Adirondack Thunder, with a 3-0 victory Thursday night in Game 4 of the North Division Finals.

The Monarchs (6-2) beat the Thunder (6-4), 3-0, on the back of 18 saves by Evan Cowley, and evened the seven-game series, 2-2.

Manchester got the scoring started at 5:23 of the first period on the 3rd goal of the playoffs by Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman. Matt Leitner sent a no-look pass to Zac Lynch at the top of the right circle, where Lynch skated into the slot and fed a pass to LaVallee-Smotherman at the left post, where he tapped the puck past Thunder goaltender, Drew Fielding, to make the score, 1-0.

The Monarchs took a two-goal lead at 13:11 of the second period on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by Leitner. LaVallee-Smotherman sent a cross-ice pass to Lynch along the blue line, where Lynch filtered a pass to Leitner at the top of the crease, where he tipped the puck over the shoulder of Fielding, to give the Monarchs a 2-0 lead.

Manchester added an insurance goal at 11:17 of the third period on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by Colton Saucerman. Tony Cameranesi sent a pass from the bottom of the left circle, to Saucerman at the right point, where Saucerman skated towards the slot and wristed a shot, past the blocker of Fielding, to make the score, 3-0.

The Monarchs and Thunder travel to Manchester for Game 5 of the North Division Finals on Sunday, May 6 (6 p.m.) at SNHU Arena.

NOTES:

Zac Lynch extended his point streak to eight games.

Evan Cowley collected a shutout in his first start of the playoffs.

The Monarchs were a perfect six-for-six on the penalty kill.

