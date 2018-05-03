Royals Partner with American Cancer Society, Create Relay for Life

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday the team has partnered with the American Cancer Society to jointly host three games at Santander Arena for the 2018-19 season. The club has also created a Team Reading Royals "Relay for Life" squad that will attend six Berks County events this spring and summer.

Fans can sign up for Reading's Relay for Life Team here. Donations to the American Cancer Society can be made on the Reading Royals Relay for Life Team Page. Receive a Reading Royals Relay for Life t-shirt and walk with us at the six Berks County events by donating $50. Those interested in joining the team can call the Royals offices at 610-898-7296.

For the first time, the Royals will have names of those affected by cancer on game-worn jerseys for the team's home game on Sat., Mar. 23 vs. St. John's at 7:00 p.m. Those that purchase Reading's Hat Trick Package for $60 receive tickets to the team's three American Cancer Society games (Sat., Nov. 10, Sat., Feb. 9 and Sat., Mar. 23) and can request the name of a loved one affected by cancer be placed on the team's game-worn jerseys. $25 from every Hat Trick Package will benefit the American Cancer Society. The jerseys will be available via auction.

The Royals and American Cancer Society will partner for three games at Santander Arena in 2018-19: - Men's Cancer Awareness Night (Movember) on Sat., Nov. 10 vs. Adirondack at 7:00 p.m. - Pink in the Rink Night on Sat., Feb. 9 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m. - American Cancer Society Night on Sat., Mar. 23 vs. St. John's at 7:00 p.m.

Dates of Relay for Life events: May 19, May 19-20, June 1-2, June 9, June 15-16 and June 23-24.

Fans can sign up to join Reading's Relay for Life team at the Lion's Den Team Store sale this Sat., May 5 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Receive up to 40% off on merchandise, plus a bobblehead sale and stone painting to promote Reading's Relay for Life team.

The Royals will announce the date to the 2018 home opener next week.

