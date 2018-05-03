Monarchs Game Day Capsule, Game 4, May 3

May 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





WILL THE STREAK CONTINUE?

Dating back to Feb. 11th, the Monarchs have been on quite the run of streaks, starting with a 2-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays, Manchester proceeded to win five straight games from Feb. 11 to Feb. 23. The Monarchs then lost five straight games from Feb. 24 to Mar. 3, and then won seven straight games from Mar. 4 to Mar. 23, before dropping six straight games from Mar. 24 to Apr. 7. Including the final game of the regular season and into the playoffs, Manchester rattled off six straight wins, before falling in their last two game to the Thunder.

SCORING STREAKS ON BOTH SIDES

Manchester's Zac Lynch is on a league-high seven-game scoring streak, racking up three goals and five assists for eight points, showing up on the stat sheet in all seven postseason games for the Monarchs. Adirondack's James Henry owns the second longest scoring streak in the league, with points in five consecutive games, and scoring nine assists in nine playoff games. Henry's nine assists are now a Thunder franchise record for most assists in the playoffs in a single season.

EVERYONE'S IN ON THE PARTY

Both teams are receiving contributions from all over the ice when it comes to scoring goals. Manchester and Adirondack have each had eight different goal scorers through the first three games. Seven defensemen have tallied a goal in this series, including Tony Turgeon, Rob Hamilton, and Alexx Privitera for the Monarchs and Colton White, Conor Riley, Matthew Spencer and Mathieu Broduer for the Thunder. Terrence Wallin of the Thunder leads all scorers with three goals in the series.

GAME 4 - North Division Finals - Series: ADK Leads 2-1

MONARCHS (5-2) at Adirondack Thunder (6-3)

Thursday, May 3, 2018 - 7:00 p.m. - Cool Insuring Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Zac Lynch: 8 points (3g, 5a)

Sam Kurker: 6 points (4g, 2a)

Kevin Morris: 5 points (2g, 3a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 5-2-0-0, 2.61 GAA, 0.918 save %

Evan Cowley: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 save %

THUNDER POINTS LEADERS

James Henry: 9 points (0g, 9a)

Ryan Schmelzer: 7 (5g, 2a)

Colton White: 7 points (1g, 6a)

THUNDER GOALTENDING LEADERS

Olivier Mantha: 1-2-0-0, 3.80 GAA, 0.864 save %

Drew Fielding: 2-0-0-0, 2.00 GAA, 0.947 save %

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.