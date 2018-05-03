Kirkpatrick Scores Twice as 'Blades Take Game 3 at Orlando

May 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ORLANDO, FL - Michael Kirkpatrick scored twice to help pace the Florida Everblades to a 5-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears in Game 3 of the South Division Finals Thursday evening at the Amway Center. Florida now leads the best-of-seven series 3-0.

For the sixth time in these playoffs, the Everblades were able to grab the first goal of the game, scoring at 3:21 of the first period. Spencer Smallman worked the puck around an Orlando defender and took off on a scoring chance. However, Smallman was hooked on his way into the zone, but John McCarron swooped in to field the puck and break in toward the Orlando net. McCarron backhanded a shot past goaltender Cam Heeter for the tally.

The Everblades extended their lead nearly five minutes later. Joe Cox made a great no-look spin pass to the springboard Michael Kirkpatrick on a 2-on-1 rush with Mitchell Heard. Kirkpatrick delivered the pass from the right wing across the ice to Heard. Heard returned the favor by delivering the puck back to Kirkpatrick who buried it into the back of the net behind Heeter to put the score at 2-0.

The goal signaled the end of Heeter's night after allowing two goals on seven shots. Mackenzie Skapski entered the game in relief for his first appearance in these playoffs.

Orlando got on the board early in the second period, following a wrist shot by Jean Dupuy from the slot. Dupuy's shot clipped past Florida netminder Martin Ouellette who was screened in front to put the score at 2-1.

The Everblades reclaimed a two -goal edge on their first power play of the night. Following a Gus Young shot, Mitchell Heard gathered the rebound in the slot and delivered a quick pass to Kirkpatrick at the bottom of the left circle. Kirkpatrick fired a wrist shot into the net behind Skapski to extend the Florida lead to 3-1.

Later in the period, the 'Blades connected on their second power play chance. Steven Lorentz delivered a pass to John McCarron at the top of the crease. McCarron cradled the puck and swept it across the crease to a wide-open Gus Young. Young dunked the puck into the open net to put his team out in front by a 4-1 count.

Less than two minutes later, Florida recorded its third goal of the period. Spencer Smallman stick handled around a defender behind the net and feathered a pass to Brett Bulmer at the top of the crease. Bulmer curled a shot high into the net past a sliding Skapski to give the 'Blades a four-goal edge heading into the second period.

In the third, the Everblades held Orlando in check with stingy defensive play and sound goaltending to secure the 5-1 victory.

Ouellette earned the win stopping of 28 of 29 shots, while Heeter takes the loss allowing two goals against on seven shot faced. Skapski made 20 saves on 23 shots in a relief effort.

GAME NOTES: Michael Kirkpatrick, Mitchell Heard, Spencer Smallman, Gus Young all finished with two points in Game 3.

The two teams will meet again on Friday at the Amway Center for Game 4 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Fans wishing to tune into the game, may do so courtesy of 99.3 FM ESPN Radio or.

Game Watching Party for Game 4!

There will be a game watching party at the Breakaway Sports Pub located at Germain Arena for Friday's Game 4 of the series. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Come out and join fellow 'Blades fans to cheer on the team while they are on the road! Should there be a Game 5 on Sunday, there will be a watch party at the Breakaway Sports Pub beginning at 1:30 p.m. with doors opeming at 12:30 p.m.

2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs Schedule - South Division Finals

Best-of-Seven Series (Florida leads 3-0)

Game 1: Friday, April 27, Orlando - 1 at FLORIDA - 4

Game 2: Saturday, April 28, Orlando - 1 at FLORIDA - 5

Game 3: Thursday, May 3. FLORIDA - 5 at Orlando - 1

Game 4: Friday, May 4, Florida at Orlando, 7:00 p.m. (Amway Center)

Game 5: Sunday, May 6, Florida at Orlando, 1:30 p.m. (Amway Center)**

Game 6: Tuesday, May 8, Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Germain Arena)**

Game 7: Wednesday, May 9, Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Germain Arena)**

** If Necessary

