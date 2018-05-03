ECHL Transactions - May 3

May 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 3, 2018:

Manchester:

Add Ashton Rome, F activated from reserve

Add Tony Cameranesi, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexx Privitera, D placed on reserve

Delete Keegan Iverson, D placed on reserve

