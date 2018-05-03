Americans Announce Mother's Day Plan
May 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, are celebrating moms everywhere with the perfect Mother's Day Plan.
Be the first to own your Allen Americans Mother's Day Plan that includes two preferred tickets to opening night, one mini bundt cake courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Allen, a $10 gift card to the Allen Americans Team Store, a three month membership to Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa, and a flower arrangement courtesy of Allen Flower Shop. The first ten people to buy a plan receive two tickets to the 2018 Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic.
The Americans will announce their full home schedule in the coming days, with the home opener to be leaked later today. For information on the NEW Allen Americans Mother's Day Plan, call 972-912-1000 or visit www.allenamericans.com.
About the Americans
The Allen Americans play in the ECHL, the premiere AA hockey league in North America. The Americans were established in 2009 and have won four AA championships in seven full seasons of minor pro hockey. In those eight seasons, Allen has qualified for the playoffs every year with five trips to the league finals in that time. Allen is in its fourth season in the ECHL, after playing five years in the now defunct Central Hockey League.
Americans Next Home Game
Allen Americans vs. TBD
Date: TBD
Venue: Allen Event Center
