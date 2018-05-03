Komets Clipped by Walleye 4-3

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets fell 4-3 Wednesday night in Fort Wayne to Toledo as the Walleye take a 2-1 series lead in the best-of seven Central division finals.

Toledo opened the scoring with goals at identical times of 3:37 in the first and second periods. The Komets answered with three consecutive markers. Cody Sol brought the Komets within one at 6:43 of the second period before Bobby Shea evened the score at 2-2 at 12:02.

The Komets took the lead at 2:57 of the third when Dan Maggio solved Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle. Fort Wayne held the lead until 14:05 when Dylan Sadowy scored his second of the game to tie it at 3-3. 63 seconds later Shane Berschbach scored his second of the playoffs for the eventual game winner for Toledo.

Goalie Michael Houser suffered the loss for the Komets allowing four goals on 31 shots. Nagle earned his sixth win of the post-season making 36 saves on 39 shots.

Game4 of the best-of-seven series will held in Fort Wayne Friday at 8pm. The series goes back to Toledo for game 5 Saturday at 7:35pm. If game 6 is needed, it will be skated in Fort Wayne Tuesday, May 8 and if game 7 is necessary it will be held at Toledo Wednesday, May 9.

2018 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION FINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS TOLEDO WALLEYE

Toledo leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Game 1- Saturday, April 28.......Fort Wayne 5 at Toledo 3

Game 2- Sunday, April 29.........Fort Wayne 1 at Toledo 2

Game 3- Wednesday, May 2.....Toledo 4 at Fort Wayne 3

Game 4- Friday, May 4..............Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:00pm

Game 5- Saturday, May 5.........Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm

Game 6- Tuesday, May 8..........Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm*

Game 7- Wednesday, May 9.....Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

*If necessary.

All games on WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5 and streaming live at www.komets.com.

Komet playoff tickets-- Tickets for the next Komet home playoff game, game 4 against Toledo, are now on sale at the Coliseum ticket office. Season tickets for 2018-19 with special early bird pricing are also on sale a the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

Kids Seat Free Night Friday-- The Komets have featured Kids Seat Free Nights all season long and another Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for Friday when the Komets face Toledo in playoff action at the Coliseum courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

