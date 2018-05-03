Thunder Reveals 2018-19 Home Schedule
May 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon the home schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season.
The Thunder kicks off the new campaign with a pair of home games on Friday, October 12th against the Idaho Steelheads and Saturday, October 13th against the Allen Americans.
28 of the 36 home contests will be on weekends, including 11 Fridays, 10 Saturdays and seven Sundays. 16 of the first 36 games will take place before the New Year. Wichita will finish the season with eight of the final 10 games at home. Wichita will host Allen eight times, followed by Kansas City, Tulsa and Utah (each six times).
The Thunder will host the Tulsa Oilers on the night before Thanksgiving, Allen on Veterans Day, Rapid City on Pearl Harbor Day and Utah on Groundhog Day.
Below is the home schedule for the 2018-19 season:
Friday, October 12th vs. Idaho
Saturday, October 13th vs. Allen
Friday, October 19th vs. Tulsa
Sunday, November 4th vs Utah
Wednesday, November 7th vs. Utah
Friday, November 9th vs. Utah
Sunday, November 11th vs. Allen
Friday, November 16th vs. Kansas City
Saturday, November 17th vs. Kansas City
Wednesday, November 21st vs. Tulsa
Tuesday, November 27th vs. Kansas City
Friday, December 7th vs. Rapid City
Saturday, December 8th vs. Rapid City
Sunday, December 9th vs. Rapid City
Tuesday, December 18th vs. Kansas City
Saturday, December 29th vs. Kansas City
Saturday, January 12th vs. Allen
Sunday, January 13th vs. Allen
Friday, January 18th vs. Kansas City
Saturday, January 26th vs. Idaho
Sunday, January 27th vs. Idaho
Friday, February 1st vs. Utah
Saturday, February 2nd vs. Utah
Tuesday, February 5th vs. Allen
Tuesday, February 12th vs. Tulsa
Saturday, February 16th vs. Indy
Sunday, February 17th vs. Indy
Friday, March 1st vs. Rapid City
Friday, March 22nd vs. Allen
Saturday, March 23rd vs. Tulsa
Sunday, March 24th vs. Tulsa
Wednesday, March 27th vs. Utah
Friday, March 29th vs. Tulsa
Wednesday, April 3rd vs. Kalamazoo
Friday, April 5th vs. Allen
Saturday, April 6th vs. Allen
