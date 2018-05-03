Thunder Reveals 2018-19 Home Schedule

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon the home schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

The Thunder kicks off the new campaign with a pair of home games on Friday, October 12th against the Idaho Steelheads and Saturday, October 13th against the Allen Americans.

28 of the 36 home contests will be on weekends, including 11 Fridays, 10 Saturdays and seven Sundays. 16 of the first 36 games will take place before the New Year. Wichita will finish the season with eight of the final 10 games at home. Wichita will host Allen eight times, followed by Kansas City, Tulsa and Utah (each six times).

The Thunder will host the Tulsa Oilers on the night before Thanksgiving, Allen on Veterans Day, Rapid City on Pearl Harbor Day and Utah on Groundhog Day.

Below is the home schedule for the 2018-19 season:

Friday, October 12th vs. Idaho

Saturday, October 13th vs. Allen

Friday, October 19th vs. Tulsa

Sunday, November 4th vs Utah

Wednesday, November 7th vs. Utah

Friday, November 9th vs. Utah

Sunday, November 11th vs. Allen

Friday, November 16th vs. Kansas City

Saturday, November 17th vs. Kansas City

Wednesday, November 21st vs. Tulsa

Tuesday, November 27th vs. Kansas City

Friday, December 7th vs. Rapid City

Saturday, December 8th vs. Rapid City

Sunday, December 9th vs. Rapid City

Tuesday, December 18th vs. Kansas City

Saturday, December 29th vs. Kansas City

Saturday, January 12th vs. Allen

Sunday, January 13th vs. Allen

Friday, January 18th vs. Kansas City

Saturday, January 26th vs. Idaho

Sunday, January 27th vs. Idaho

Friday, February 1st vs. Utah

Saturday, February 2nd vs. Utah

Tuesday, February 5th vs. Allen

Tuesday, February 12th vs. Tulsa

Saturday, February 16th vs. Indy

Sunday, February 17th vs. Indy

Friday, March 1st vs. Rapid City

Friday, March 22nd vs. Allen

Saturday, March 23rd vs. Tulsa

Sunday, March 24th vs. Tulsa

Wednesday, March 27th vs. Utah

Friday, March 29th vs. Tulsa

Wednesday, April 3rd vs. Kalamazoo

Friday, April 5th vs. Allen

Saturday, April 6th vs. Allen

