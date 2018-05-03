Playoff Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

South Division Finals - Game 3 - Florida leads series 2-0

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (4-2) see their South Division Finals series against the Florida Everblades (6-0) shift back to home ice, as Orlando seeks its first win of the series.

PENALTY KILL STILL TOPS IN LEAGUE: Despite yielding their first power-play goal of the postseason on Saturday in Game 2, the Solar Bears still lead the ECHL on the penalty kill, going 29-for-30 (96.7%).

DAVIS BACK IN: Defenseman Tommy Davis will return to the lineup tonight for the Solar Bears after sitting out the previous four playoff games. Davis played the first two matches of Orlando's opening-round series against South Carolina, but was scratched after Nolan Valleau returned from the AHL. With Adam Phillips out for tonight, a spot has opened up to allow Davis back into the lineup.

MISKE TO PLAY FIRST PLAYOFF GAME: Rookie forward Curtis Miske, a late-season addition for the Solar Bears, is expected to make his pro playoff debut tonight against Florida. The former captain of the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders tallied one assist in two regular season games for the Solar Bears after signing on April 6, and at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, adds size to the lineup.

SOLAR BEARS 2018 PLAYOFF LEADERS

POINTS: Fejes - 4

GOALS: Fejes - 3

ASSISTS: Valleau - 3

+/-: Zimmerman - +4

PIM: Monfredo - 30

SHOTS: Fejes - 16

SHOOTING %: Piccinich - 40%

GAME-WINNING GOALS: Fejes - 2

STREAKS:

J.J. Piccinich - 3-game point streak (2g-1a)

AFFILIATE NOTES: After defeating the Utica Comets 4-0 in Game 5 of their opening-round series of the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Toronto Marlies advanced to the North Division Finals, where they will meet the Syracuse Crunch for the second consecutive postseason. The series gets underway tonight at Ricoh Coliseum at 7 p.m.

NEXT GAME: Game 4 of the South Division Finals will be held at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

PLAYOFF TICKETS: The Solar Bears are battling the Florida Everblades in the South Division Finals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light, and will host the following games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center:

Game 4 - Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Sunday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets for the second round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now - fans can purchase tickets starting at $18 through the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

