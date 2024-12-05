Sports stats



G League Takeover Podcast: Isaiah Wong

December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Gianna Hearn sits down with new Charlotte Hornets Two-Way Isaiah Wong to talk about his recent NBA Call Up from the Salt Lake City Stars, his career-high 41-point game, and more in the latest episode of the NBA G League Takeover Podcast.
