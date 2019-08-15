Fuller Homers to Help Spikes Past Scrappers in 5-2 Victory

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Terry Fuller hit his third home run of the season over the right field bleachers, and the State College Spikes topped the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 5-2, on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Fuller's two-run blast in the fifth capped the Spikes' (30-29) scoring and enabled them to even their three-game series with the Scrappers (27-31) at one game each. The slugger went deep off Mahoning Valley reliever Matt Waldron one batter after David Vinsky had doubled home a run.

State College had to bounce back after yielding the first run of the game on Will Brennan's triple to right-center field in the opening frame. The Spikes took the lead for good, though, on a second-inning passed ball with the bases loaded that richocheted long enough to enable two runs to score.

Spikes pitching was stout as well, with starter Adrian Mardueno (3-2) tossing five one-run innings and giving up just four hits for the win. Mardueno, who struck out four batters in the effort, rebounded from allowing Mahoning Valley's lone run to retire the next eight batters he faced.

Hector Villalobos then pitched three perfect innings and struck out three batters in relief for State College before Fabian Blanco struck out two batters in a one-run, three-hit ninth to finish the contest.

Mahoning Valley starter Hunter Gaddis (0-1) went only two innings, but took the loss after allowing two runs, both unearned, on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Brennan led the Scrappers offense with three hits, finishing just a home run shy of the cycle. Yainer Diaz plated Mahoning Valley's last run with a single in the ninth.

Friday, the Spikes finish their series against the Scrappers with a 7:05 p.m. rubber match at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Michael YaSenka (1-0), the Cardinals' July Pitcher of the Month who has delivered back-to-back quality starts in his first two outings with State College, goes to the hill for the third time as a Spike on Friday. Mahoning Valley is scheduled to start right-hander Carlos Vargas (3-4).

Friday night will feature Bark in the Park III presented by NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC and the Centre Daily Times, where fans can bring their dogs to the park for a night of four-legged fun, with the chance to roam the concourse and Outfield Bleachers with your favorite furry friend. Complete Bark in the Park policies and procedures are available online at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

In addition, the Spikes will wear special Bark in the Park Jerseys thanks to a special partnership with Metzger Animal Hospital. Each jersey features a collage of dog photos submitted by fans earlier this year.

The jerseys are also up for bids through the Spikes' partnership with LiveSource, with proceeds from the auction going to local animal rescues thanks to Metzger Animal Hospital. Fans can place their bids through the LiveSource app now, downloadable at LiveSourceApp.com.

Fans will also enjoy a 4 for $44 Friday, presented by MAJIC 93.7, with four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs and four small sodas available for just $44. Additional packages can be purchased for $11 each.

In addition, it's a Fireball Friday with half-price Fireball drinks from 6-8 p.m., and a Yuengling Happy Hour with half-price Yuengling from 6-8 p.m.

The Auburn Doubledays (Washington Nationals) take over as the opponent starting on the weekend with four games in three days starting with a 7:05 p.m. matchup on Saturday, August 17 that features a David Taylor Appearance with a David Taylor "World Champion" Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by The Nittany Lion Inn & The Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel and State College's ESPN Radio 1450.

Saturday's game also includes Mifflin & Juniata County Night presented by The Sentinel and WCHX 105.5 FM, which precedes Huntingdon County Night on Sunday. Each game also features a FREE Kids Zone presented by Friends of Jake Corman.

Then, the Spikes host what is now a 3:05 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday, August 18, featuring a FIREWORKS Night presented by Boyles Insurance after the second game, and a Mini-Basketball Giveaway presented by Penn State Health Medical Group for the first 1,000 fans on Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night presented by HRI, Inc.

In addition, Penn State men's basketball head coach Patrick Chambers will throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's doubleheader.

The giant homestand concludes with Wayback Monday II featuring another Trade-Any-Ticket Night on Monday at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for all five remaining games on the homestand, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:35 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

