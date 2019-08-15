Scrappers Back at Eastwood Field Saturday August 17-19; Free Movie Night Friday

August 15, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Get ready to watch The Lego Movie 2 presented by Cricket Wireless on Friday,August 16th. Grab a blanket and watch the movie from the outfield! Movie will begin at 8:00pm and gates will open at 7:00pm. Admission is FREE! Food and beverage will be available for sale throughout the movie.

Saturday, August 17 vs. Batavia Muckdogs @ 7:05pm

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Jesus Aguilar bobblehead presented by Western Reserve Orthotics and Prosthetics Centre and 21 WFMJ. Drake Hogestyn, who plays John Black on Days of Our Lives, will be in attendance and throwing out a first pitch presented by National Fire & Water Repair and 21 WFMJ. A special V.I.P. Meet and Greet is available for purchase to guarantee an autograph. He will also be available on the concourse during the game for a limited time for fans to receive autographs.

Sunday, August 18 vs. Batavia Muckdogs @ 2:05pm (Doubleheader)

The Scrappers will play two 7-inning games with the first beginning at 2:05pm and the second beginning approximately thirty minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Sunday is Bark at the Park Night presented by Sit Means Sit Mahoning Valley. Bring your four legged friend to the game. It's also Sunday Family Fun Day presented by McDonald's Owner/Operators of the Mahoning Valley with kids run the bases and a team autograph session after game two. It's the Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - get buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket.

Monday, August 19 vs. Batavia Muckdogs @ 7:05pm

It's Every Monday Matters presented by Pizza Joe's and 106.1 The Bull. Bring a donation of non-perishable food, gently used clothing or a new book and receive a General Admission ticket. It's also High School Football night! We will be recognizing students and teams from Hubbard, Niles, Howland, Warren JFK and more! Wear your school spirit to receive a free General Admission ticket at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's also Home & Garden Night presented by the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of the Valley. Businesses will be available on the concourse providing, tips, tricks and information about your interior and exterior updates.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.