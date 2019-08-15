Spinners All-Stars Announced Thursday Afternoon

LOWELL, MA - On Thursday afternoon, the New York-Penn League announced the rosters for the 2019 NYPL All-Star Game on August 21, 2019 at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George, home of the Staten Island Yankees.

The Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, will be represented by first baseman Joe Davis, outfielder Gilberto Jimenez, and pitcher Yusniel Padron-Artilles.

Davis, a 2019 19th-round selection out of the University of Houston, is hitting .287 with four home runs and 25 RBIs. He has also racked up six doubles and 47 total bases.

Jimenez is hitting .361 with two home runs and 15 RBIs. He has also tallied 13 extra base hits (10 doubles, three triples)

Padron has acted as an ace of sorts on the mound for the Spinners, collecting a 7-2 record over 11 games (8 starts). He has collected a 2.66 ERA over 61 innings. He has also racked up 80 strikeouts, while also only walking 13.

