2019 All Star Game Rosters Announced

On August 4th Staten Island Borough President James Oddo and United States Congressman Max Rose (NY, 11th District) selected their rosters for the 2019 New York-Penn League All Star Game at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George, which will take place on Wednesday, August 21st. Team Blue was selected by Honorary General Manager James Oddo and Team Red was selected by Honorary General Manager Max Rose. August 15th the final rosters for both teams were released.

The host team, the Staten Island Yankees, will be represented on Team Red by three players, Infielder Ezequiel Duran, Catcher Carlos Narvaez, and Pitcher Anderson Munoz. Team Red will be managed by the Staten Island Yankees coaching staff led by David Adams.

The Aberdeen Ironbirds and Hudson Valley Renegades lead Team Red with six All-Stars each. The Ironbirds will be represented by Infielders Andrew Fregia and Toby Welk, Outfielders Kyle Stowers and Dalton Hoiles, and Pitchers Leonardo Rodriguez and Ryan Conroy. The Renegades will be sending Infielders Jacson McGowan, Greg Jones, and Nick Sogard, Designated Hitter Hill Alexander, Outfielder Garrett Hiott, and Pitcher Joe La Sorsa.

The State College Spikes are also be well represented with 5 players being selected to the Team Red roster. They are Infielder Martin Figueroa, Designated Hitter David Vinsky, Outfield Andrew Warner, and Pitchers Hector Villalobos and Andre Pallante. The Auburn Doubledays will send Outfielder Caldioli Sanfler, Outfielder Ricardo Mendez, Pitcher Evan Lee, and Pitcher Fausto Segura. The Vermont Lakemonsters will be represented by Infielder Jordan Diaz and Pitcher Jorge Martinez. The Connecticut Tigers will send Catcher Eliezer Alfonzo and Pitcher Xavier Javier.

Team Blue, selected by Borough President James Oddo, will be managed by the Brooklyn Cyclones coaching staff led by Edgardo Alfonzo. The Brooklyn Cyclones will send Infielder Wilmer Reyes, Designated Hitter Joe Genord, and Pitchers Mitch Ragan, Garrison Bryant, and Matt Cleveland.

The Batavia Muckdogs lead Team Blue with seven All-Star game selections. Batavia will send Infielder Nic Ready, Outfielders Milton Smith II, J.D. Orr, and Troy Johnston, and Pitchers Julio Frias, Brock Love, and Josh Simpson.

The Wilmington Crosscutters and West Virginia Black Bears will be sending four All-Stars each. For Williamsport, they will be represented by Infielders Bryson Stott and Kendall Simmons, Catcher Logan O'Hoppe, and Outfielder Corbin Williams. West Virginia will send Infielder Jared Triolo, Outfielder Blake Sabol, and Pitchers Cameron Junker and Jesus Valles.

The Lowell Spinners, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, and Tri-City Valleycats will have three players each on Team Blue. For Lowell, they will be represented by Infielder Joe Davis, Outfielder Gillberto Jimenez, and Pitcher Yusniel Padron-Artillies. Mahoning Valley will be represented by Infielder Brayan Rocchio, Designated Hitter Bryan Lavastida, and Outfielder George Valera. Tri-City will send Infielder Juan Paulino, Catcher Nathan Perry, and Pitcher Peyton Battenfield.

Gates for the 2019 New York-Penn League All-Star Game will open at 3 P.M. on August 21st. We will be joined by former New York Yankees Mickey Rivers and Bucky Dent, who will be signing autographs during the game. Bernie Williams will also be in attendance to accept his induction into the New York-Penn League Hall of Fame and throw out a first pitch. We will also have Home Run Derby before the game that will pit members of the Fire Department of New York and the New York Police Department against each other, each team will be members from All-Star squad. During the game enjoy entertainment for the World Famous ZOOperstars. And stick around after the game for post-game fireworks.

For tickets you can call 718-720-9265 or visit siyanks.com/all-star-game.

The Staten Island Yankees are the Single A-Short Season Affiliate of the New York Yankees and play at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George. The New York-Penn League formed 80 years ago in 1939 and is comprised of fourteen teams throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Vermont, West Virginia, and Connecticut. Each team plays 76 total games between June - September.

