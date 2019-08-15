Spinners Swept in Doubleheader Thursday Afternoon

Staten Island, N.Y. - After being rained out on Wednesday night, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, thought the extra rest would do them some good.

If anything, the extra rest did more harm than it did good as they were swept by the Staten Island Yankees, affiliate of the New York Yankees, in the doubleheader by scores of 3-0 and were unable to hold a lead - falling in game two by a final of 8-7.

Spinners, Yankees Combine For Seven Home Runs In 8-7 Staten Island Walk-Off

In game two, the Spinners (32-28) rallied from behind to take the lead in the top of the seventh inning, but wound up falling to the Yankees (32-28) 8-7 on a walk-off single by Matt Pita that scored Evan Alexander from third base.

The Spinners (record) got on the board first in game two when Marino Campana scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning. Alex Erro, who was on second base, moved up to third base on the pitch, but would not score.

The Yankees (record) came storming back in the bottom of the third scoring four runs to take what appeared in the moment to be a commanding 4-1 lead. Lowell cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth inning when Erro drove in Joe Davis on an infield single to third base, making 4-2.

After Staten Island doubled their lead in the bottom of the fourth, Lowell clobbered two home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning - one off the bat of Marino Campana and another off the bat of Jonathan Diaz, making 6-5 Yankees.

The real Spinners fireworks came in the top of the seventh inning when Davis launched his fourth home run of the season into the New York Harbor in right-center field - giving his guys a 7-6 lead.

Lowell was unable to hold the lead, however, falling in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh.

Yusniel Padron-Artilles got the start in game two and picked up a no-decision after tossing three innings. He also allowed four runs (all earned), on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Spinners Limited To Three Hits In 3-0 Loss

In game one, Ryan Zeferjahn had, yet again, another strong start on the mound - going 3.0 innings and allowing just one hit while also collecting three strikeouts. It was all for naught, however, as the Spinners fell 3-0 in game one.

After four hits without a base runner, and trailing 1-0, Lowell got its first base runner in the top of the fifth inning when Nicholas Northcut walked with one out in the frame. After Northcut was caught stealing, Jaxx Groshans picked up the Spinners first hit when he took a 2-0 pitch down the left field line for a double.

Groshans moved up to third on an errant pick-off move by Yankees' starter Nelvin Correa, but was stranded there when Nick Decker struck out to end the frame.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Yankees put the final nails on the Spinners' coffin - scoring two on the sixth inning.

