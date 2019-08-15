August 14th Game Postponed

Tonight's game (August 14) against the Lowell Spinners has been postponed due to continual storms. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow on Thursday, August 15th, beginning at 12:00 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. Tickets purchased for the Thursday, August 15th game will be valid for both games. Here is what you need to know:

-All tickets for the Wednesday, August 14th game must be exchanged at the box office and all exchanges are on a ticket for ticket basis, so please hold onto your tickets. Tickets can be exchanged for any remaining 2019 or 2020 Staten Island Yankees regular season home game. Tickets purchased for August 14th must be exchanged at the box office. All seating is subject to availability and your exchange must be for seats of equal or lesser value.

-The box office is open during regular business hours Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. or during any home game.

-If your tickets are part of a group or luxury suite package, have your group leader contact his or her sales rep to organize your exchange.

-The August 14th game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 15th, beginning at 12 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. Both games will be seven innings. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

If you have any questions at all, give us a call at 718-720-9265. We'll see you at the ballpark!

