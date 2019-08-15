Cyclones Stars Set to Shine

August 15, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





The New York-Penn League will hold its 15th Annual All-Star on Wednesday, August 21st at Richmond County Bank Ballpark on Staten Island. It marks the second time that Staten Island will host the game, and the first time since 2010.

The Brooklyn Cyclones will be well represented in the game with four All-Stars as well as the coaching staff for the "Blue Team." INF Wilmer Reyes, 1B Joe Genord, RHP Garrison Bryant, RHP Mitch Ragan and RHP Matt Cleveland have all been named to the squad and will be joined by Manager Edgardo Alfonzo, Hitting Coach Delwyn Young, Pitching Coach Josue Matos, and Athletic Trainer Vanessa Weisbach.

Reyes ranks among the New York-Penn League Leaders in batting average, OPS, hits, and total bases. Genord, a 2019 draft selection by the New York Mets, ranks in the top five in the league in both RBI and home runs.

On the mound, the Cyclones pitching staff has been one of the best in the league in 2019 with Garrison Bryant and Matt Cleveland anchoring a pitching staff that has the Cyclones right in the middle of a playoff chase. Bryant has been nearly unhittable over the last month. Dating to July 9th, Bryant has allowed just four runs on 18 hits over 36.0 innings and is 2-0 over the span. Opponents are hitting just .145 against him over this stretch. Equally impressive has been the success of Matt Cleveland. The righthander is 3-0 with a 1.69 over his last six starts allowing just six earned runs over his last 32.0 innings. RHP Mitch Ragan, selected in this year's draft out of Creighton, has started and pitched out the bullpen for the Cyclones this season to a 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts and just two walks in 26.2 innings on the mound.

The blue team will consist of players from Brooklyn, Lowell, Batavia, Williamsport, Mahoning Valley, West Virginia and Tri-City.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.