FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







The Washington Spirit defeated Bay FC in D.C. 2-0 thanks to a brace from Ashley Hatch, who scored both goals with her head.

