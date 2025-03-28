FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC
March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
The Washington Spirit defeated Bay FC in D.C. 2-0 thanks to a brace from Ashley Hatch, who scored both goals with her head.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Bay FC Suffers First Defeat of 2025, Falls 2-0 at Washington Spirit - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Earn First Clean Sheet of the Season - Houston Dash
- Bruninha, Torres Set for First Starts of 2025 Campaign - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Return Home to Host Utah Royals - Kansas City Current
- ACFC Forward Claire Emslie and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity Discuss Preparation Ahead of Match against Seattle Reign FC - Angel City FC
- Kansas City Current Hires Tally Baker as Chief People Officer - Kansas City Current
- Twelve San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for FIFA's April International Window - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing's Pokorny Placed on 45-Day Injury List - Racing Louisville FC
- Chicago Stars FC, FOX Chicago Name Cassie Carlson and Jessica McDonald to Local Broadcast Team - Chicago Stars FC
- Kansas City Current Remove Forward Bia Zaneratto from Season Ending Injury List - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Celebrate She Shines Night Later Today at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dash
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave FC - March 29, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Five Utah Royals Players Called up for April Round of International Matches - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Forward Mary Long and Defender Katie Scott Called up to U.S. U18 Women's Youth National Team - Kansas City Current
- Utah Royals Travel to Unbeaten Kansas City in Matchweek 3 - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC Places Defender Tatumn Milazzo on SEI - Utah Royals FC
- Chicago Stars FC Re-Signs Forward, Nádia Gomes - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit's Chloe Ricketts Called up to U.S. Under-18 Women's Youth National Team
- Washington Spirit Hosts Bay FC in Rematch of 2024 Quarterfinal Friday Night
- Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Star Defender Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit's Makenna Morris and Meg Boade Called up to U.S. Under-23 Women's Youth National Team