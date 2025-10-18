FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Utah Royals FC

Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle goes ahead twice to earn a 2-1 win over Utah, earning a playoff place in the victory. A goal from Ainsley McCammon and a penalty kick from Sofia Huerta just after the hour mark sealed the points at home.

