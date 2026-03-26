FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Kansas City Current

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Angharad James-Turner, Brittany Ratcliffe and Maddie Mercado all score for the Reign in the first half. Sofia Huerta added to her league record in assist with 2 more in the match. Seattle Reign get the 3-0 win against the Kansas City Current







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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