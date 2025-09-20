FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







Yazmeen Ryan with the long distance strike in the first half gets Houston Dash the win against the Chicago Stars







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 19, 2025

