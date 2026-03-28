FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Utah Royals FC

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Utah Royals secure a 2-1 road win behind Tatumn Milazzo and Lara Prašnikar, while Aïssata Traoré delivers Boston Legacy's first-ever goal.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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