FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Utah Royals FC
Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video
Utah Royals secure a 2-1 road win behind Tatumn Milazzo and Lara Prašnikar, while Aïssata Traoré delivers Boston Legacy's first-ever goal.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026
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