Fronts this Week: Two Huge Home Games Set for this Weekend

February 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Frontenacs have a date with destiny this Friday night when they host the western conference powerhouse Kitchener Rangers at 7PM presented by Pure Country 99. Your Kingston Frontenacs can break the franchise record for most consecutive wins on home ice as they go for their 10th straight win on Slush Puppie Place ice. Kitchener is sitting in 2nd in the overall OHL standings and offer a good test for the Fronts this Friday night!

Visiting Players to Watch:

Jack Pridham (CHI)

Christian Humphreys (COL)

Matthew Andonovski (OTT)

Luke Ellinas (OTT)

Trent Swick (VGK)

Cameron Reid (Top Prospect for 2025 NHL Draft)

Luca Romano (Top Prospect for 2025 NHL Draft)

Jackson Parsons (one of the top goalies in the OHL)

Monday, February 17th - vs Barrie Colts - Presented by: Canadian Tire

As if facing off against the Kitchener Rangers wasn't enough, the Frontenacs host the top team in the Eastern Conference in our annual Family Day game presented by our friends at Canadian Tire. The Barrie Colts are in town for a 2PM puck drop and the black and gold are looking for some revenge from their last time out against the Colts; a 3-2 loss. It was a heck of a game though, and as we head down the final stretch of the regular season this upcoming matchup won't be any different.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Tristan Bertucci (DAL)

Brad Gardiner (DAL)

Beau Akey (EDM)

Dalyn Wakely (EDM)

Gabriel Eliasson (OTT)

Cole Beaudoin (UTAH)

Riley Patterson (VAN)

Anthony Romani (VAN)

Kashawn Aitcheson (Top Prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft)

The Rest of The Week:

at Peterborough - Saturday, February 15th at 7:05pm

After getting 4 out of a possible 6 points last weekend, the Fronts will be looking to keep up that momentum as the schedule begins to get busy as we head down the final stretch and every game becomes crucial to the final standings. Don't miss a moment of the action as we push for the playoffs!

