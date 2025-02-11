Luke Torrance Delivers OT Winner as Generals Take Down Rangers

February 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals arrived in Kitchener riding a three-game win streak, ready to face off against the Rangers, who had recently secured their playoff spot alongside the London Knights. The Gens kept their momentum going, extending their streak with a 4-3 victory over the Rangers in overtime.

The Generals controlled the first period, outshooting the Rangers 13-4. Harrison Franssen struck first just three minutes in, burying a feed from captain Ben Danford. The Rangers responded past the halfway mark when Vegas Golden Knights prospect Trent Swick capitalized on a two-on-one, sneaking one past Jacob Oster. With under four minutes to go, Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke fired home a one-timer off a setup from Calum Ritchie (Colorado Avalanche), netting his 31st of the season and sending the Gens into the second with a one-goal lead.

The Generals wasted no time extending their lead in the second period, as Brooks Rogowski buried his seventh of the season off a feed from Ethan Toms less than two minutes in. Despite two power plays, the Rangers couldn't capitalize, and the Gens carried their two-goal advantage into the final frame.

The third period saw both teams with their chances, but it wasn't until the 12-minute mark that one paid off. Colorado Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys of the Rangers scored his fifth of the season, cutting the Generals' lead to 3-2 and keeping Kitchener in the game. Then, with just 1:14 left on the clock, Trent Swick deflected a shot off the post, securing his second goal of the night and tying the game, sending it into overtime.

In the extra frame, both teams had opportunities, but it was Luke Torrance of the Generals who played the hero, capitalizing on a chance with Andrew Gibson and Owen Griffin to secure the 4-3 win. The victory extended the Gens' win streak to four games and marked Torrance's second overtime winner in the past six contests.

The Oshawa Generals will be back on the road Friday, February 14th, when they take on the Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Centre. Tune in to Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen live here on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drop is at 7:07 P.M.

