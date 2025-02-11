Rangers Force OT Late, But Fall 4-3 to Gens

Kitchener Rangers centre Luca Romano

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers erased another two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime Tuesday night against the Generals. Luke Torrance spoiled the comeback with his 20th goal of the season to hand Oshawa the extra point. Christian Humphreys got on the score sheet to record a goal in his third straight game and is up to seven point in that span. Trent Swick got the other two goals for the Rangers, scoring his 24th and 25th goal of the season to tie his career high from last season.

Oshawa got on the board first 2:43 into the game through Harrison Franssen. Trent Swick evened the score eight minutes later with a rocket wrist shot. Beckett Sennecke scored late in the first to give Oshawa a one-goal lead after 20. Brooks Rogowski scored the lone second period goal extending the Generals lead to 3-1 after 40 minutes of play. Christian Humphreys gave the Rangers life as he banked the puck off the back of Oshawa goalie, Jacob Oster from behind the net to cut the lead in half. Then, with the goalie pulled, Trent Swick re-directed a sweet tic-tac-toe play to force overtime. In the overtime period, Luke Torrance scored the game winner for the Generals securing the extra point.

Attendance: 6,071

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, OSH 1

2:43 Harrison Franssen (5) - Ben Danford, Brooks Rogowski

KIT 1, OSH 1

11:36 Trent Swick (24) - Christian Humphreys

KIT 1, OSH 2 -

16:18 Beckett Sennecke (31) - Calum Ritchie, Luca Marrelli

2nd Period

KIT 1, OSH 3

1:50 Brooks Rogowski (7) - Ethan Toms, Harrison Franssen

3rd Period

KIT 2, OSH 3

12:27 Christian Humphreys (5) - Jack Pridham, Carson Campbell

KIT 3, OSH 3

18:47 Trent Swick (25) - Jack Pridham, Adrian Misaljevic

Overtime

KIT 3, OSH 4 - GWG

3:03 Luke Torrance (20) - Andrew Gibson, Owen Griffin

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Brooks Rogowski (1G, 1A)

Second Star: Trent Swick (2G, +3)

Third Star: Harrison Franssen (1G, 1A)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 22 - OSH 31

Power play: KIT 0/3 - OSH 0/3

FO%: KIT 41% - OSH 59%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jacob Oster (OSH) - 19/22 Saves, 3 Goals Against

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 27/31 Saves, 4 Goals Against

UP NEXT:

The East Avenue Blue will kick off a three-game road trip beginning in Kingston against the Frontenacs on Friday, February 14th, for Valentine's Day. Next, the Rangers will travel to the nation's capital for a Sunday matinee with the Ottawa 67's on the 16th of February. Puck drop against the Frontenacs is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place.

