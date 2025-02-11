Rangers Force OT Late, But Fall 4-3 to Gens
February 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - The Rangers erased another two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime Tuesday night against the Generals. Luke Torrance spoiled the comeback with his 20th goal of the season to hand Oshawa the extra point. Christian Humphreys got on the score sheet to record a goal in his third straight game and is up to seven point in that span. Trent Swick got the other two goals for the Rangers, scoring his 24th and 25th goal of the season to tie his career high from last season.
Oshawa got on the board first 2:43 into the game through Harrison Franssen. Trent Swick evened the score eight minutes later with a rocket wrist shot. Beckett Sennecke scored late in the first to give Oshawa a one-goal lead after 20. Brooks Rogowski scored the lone second period goal extending the Generals lead to 3-1 after 40 minutes of play. Christian Humphreys gave the Rangers life as he banked the puck off the back of Oshawa goalie, Jacob Oster from behind the net to cut the lead in half. Then, with the goalie pulled, Trent Swick re-directed a sweet tic-tac-toe play to force overtime. In the overtime period, Luke Torrance scored the game winner for the Generals securing the extra point.
Attendance: 6,071
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, OSH 1
2:43 Harrison Franssen (5) - Ben Danford, Brooks Rogowski
KIT 1, OSH 1
11:36 Trent Swick (24) - Christian Humphreys
KIT 1, OSH 2 -
16:18 Beckett Sennecke (31) - Calum Ritchie, Luca Marrelli
2nd Period
KIT 1, OSH 3
1:50 Brooks Rogowski (7) - Ethan Toms, Harrison Franssen
3rd Period
KIT 2, OSH 3
12:27 Christian Humphreys (5) - Jack Pridham, Carson Campbell
KIT 3, OSH 3
18:47 Trent Swick (25) - Jack Pridham, Adrian Misaljevic
Overtime
KIT 3, OSH 4 - GWG
3:03 Luke Torrance (20) - Andrew Gibson, Owen Griffin
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Brooks Rogowski (1G, 1A)
Second Star: Trent Swick (2G, +3)
Third Star: Harrison Franssen (1G, 1A)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 22 - OSH 31
Power play: KIT 0/3 - OSH 0/3
FO%: KIT 41% - OSH 59%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jacob Oster (OSH) - 19/22 Saves, 3 Goals Against
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 27/31 Saves, 4 Goals Against
UP NEXT:
The East Avenue Blue will kick off a three-game road trip beginning in Kingston against the Frontenacs on Friday, February 14th, for Valentine's Day. Next, the Rangers will travel to the nation's capital for a Sunday matinee with the Ottawa 67's on the 16th of February. Puck drop against the Frontenacs is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers centre Luca Romano
(Hailey Tripodi)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2025
- Luke Torrance Delivers OT Winner as Generals Take Down Rangers - Oshawa Generals
- Rangers Force OT Late, But Fall 4-3 to Gens - Kitchener Rangers
- Fronts this Week: Two Huge Home Games Set for this Weekend - Kingston Frontenacs
- 8th Annual PEVS Protects Night Presented by Skyjack Is this Friday, February 14th - Guelph Storm
- Spitfires Announce 2025 Outdoor Practice Saturday February 15th at 11am - Windsor Spitfires
- 2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 18 - OHL
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, February 3-9 - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Complete First Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza - Windsor Spitfires
- Long-Time WHL, Hockey Canada Coach Kris Mallette Named 11th Head Coach of Erie Otters - Erie Otters
- Knights' Cam Allen Suspended Pending Outcome of League Review - OHL
- Gens Head West to Take on Rangers - Oshawa Generals
- Rangers Eye Third Straight Win as Generals Visit Kitchener - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Force OT Late, But Fall 4-3 to Gens
- Rangers Eye Third Straight Win as Generals Visit Kitchener
- Rangers Punch Post-Season Ticket with 9-1 Victory Over IceDogs
- Kitchener Take a Trip to Niagara for Final Meeting with IceDogs
- Rangers Earn Eighth Win While Trailing After Two Periods