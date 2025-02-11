Spitfires Announce 2025 Outdoor Practice Saturday February 15th at 11am
February 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are happy to announce our annual outdoor practice is set for Saturday February 15th 2025, at 11am at Lanspeary Park.
The Spitfires will be arriving early at 10am to sign autographs and take pictures with fans before hitting the ice at 11am.
We are looking forward to a great family day weekend event!
