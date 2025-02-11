Spitfires Complete First Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza
February 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires complete First Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza. The Spitfires would like to thank all the fans for attending and making it a great event!
Here are the official results of the events.
Fastest Skater:
AJ Spellacy - 14.20 seconds
Carson Woodall - 14.29 seconds
Cole Davis - 14.32 seconds
Ethan Garden - 14.35 seconds
Noah Morneau - 14.64 seconds
Jack Nesbitt - 14.71 seconds
Carter Hicks - 14.90 seconds
Josef Eichler - 14.97 seconds
Accuracy Shot:
Ethan Belchetz - 4 targets - 21 seconds
Shawn Costello - 4 targets - 26 seconds
Ryan Abraham - 4 targets - 27 seconds
Jesse Pollock (TSN) - 4 targets - 27 seconds
Noah Morneau - 4 targets - 31 seconds
Ilya Protas - 4 targets - 44 seconds
Anthony Cristoforo - 4 targets - 48 seconds
Wyatt Kennedy - 4 targets - 48 seconds
Tanner Winegard - 4 targets - 56 seconds
J.C Lemieux - 3 targets - 1 minute
Stick Handling (Obstacle Course):
Luke McNamara - 31.37 seconds
Ryan Abraham - 32.73 seconds
Carter Hicks - 33.49 seconds
Ethan Garden - 33.86 seconds
Cole Davis - 35.45 seconds
Conor Walton - 36.22 seconds
Nathan Gaymes - 40.70 seconds
Hardest Shot:
Wyatt Kennedy - 94mph
Conor Walton - 93 mph
Tanner Winegard - 92mph
Josef Eichler - 90mph
Carson Woodall - 88mph
Liam Greentree - 86mph
Jack Nesbitt - 86mph
Ethan Belchetz - 85mph
Jesse Pollock (TSN) - 53mph
1 on 1 (Breakaway Challenge):
Liam Greentree - 12 points
Anthony Cristoforo - 10 points
Ilya Protas - 7 points
J.C Lemieux - 6 points
Nathan Gaymes - 6 points
Carter Hicks - 4 points
AJ Spellacy - 3 points
Luke McNamara - 3 points
Shawn Costello - 2 points
3 ON 3 GAMES:
Game One - Team Red Wins 2-1 over Team White
Game Two - Team Blue Wins 3-0 over Team Red
Game Three - Team Blue Wins 1-0 over Team White
Championship - Team Blue Wins 3-1 over Team Red
Players pose for photo by Tim Cornett
Tanner Winegard hits 92mph for 3rd in hardest shot
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2025
- Spitfires Complete First Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza - Windsor Spitfires
- Long-Time WHL, Hockey Canada Coach Kris Mallette Named 11th Head Coach of Erie Otters - Erie Otters
- Knights' Cam Allen Suspended Pending Outcome of League Review - OHL
- Gens Head West to Take on Rangers - Oshawa Generals
- Rangers Eye Third Straight Win as Generals Visit Kitchener - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.