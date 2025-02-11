Spitfires Complete First Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires complete First Annual Skills Competition Presented by OG Pizza. The Spitfires would like to thank all the fans for attending and making it a great event!

Here are the official results of the events.

Fastest Skater:

AJ Spellacy - 14.20 seconds

Carson Woodall - 14.29 seconds

Cole Davis - 14.32 seconds

Ethan Garden - 14.35 seconds

Noah Morneau - 14.64 seconds

Jack Nesbitt - 14.71 seconds

Carter Hicks - 14.90 seconds

Josef Eichler - 14.97 seconds

Accuracy Shot:

Ethan Belchetz - 4 targets - 21 seconds

Shawn Costello - 4 targets - 26 seconds

Ryan Abraham - 4 targets - 27 seconds

Jesse Pollock (TSN) - 4 targets - 27 seconds

Noah Morneau - 4 targets - 31 seconds

Ilya Protas - 4 targets - 44 seconds

Anthony Cristoforo - 4 targets - 48 seconds

Wyatt Kennedy - 4 targets - 48 seconds

Tanner Winegard - 4 targets - 56 seconds

J.C Lemieux - 3 targets - 1 minute

Stick Handling (Obstacle Course):

Luke McNamara - 31.37 seconds

Ryan Abraham - 32.73 seconds

Carter Hicks - 33.49 seconds

Ethan Garden - 33.86 seconds

Cole Davis - 35.45 seconds

Conor Walton - 36.22 seconds

Nathan Gaymes - 40.70 seconds

Hardest Shot:

Wyatt Kennedy - 94mph

Conor Walton - 93 mph

Tanner Winegard - 92mph

Josef Eichler - 90mph

Carson Woodall - 88mph

Liam Greentree - 86mph

Jack Nesbitt - 86mph

Ethan Belchetz - 85mph

Jesse Pollock (TSN) - 53mph

1 on 1 (Breakaway Challenge):

Liam Greentree - 12 points

Anthony Cristoforo - 10 points

Ilya Protas - 7 points

J.C Lemieux - 6 points

Nathan Gaymes - 6 points

Carter Hicks - 4 points

AJ Spellacy - 3 points

Luke McNamara - 3 points

Shawn Costello - 2 points

3 ON 3 GAMES:

Game One - Team Red Wins 2-1 over Team White

Game Two - Team Blue Wins 3-0 over Team Red

Game Three - Team Blue Wins 1-0 over Team White

Championship - Team Blue Wins 3-1 over Team Red

Players pose for photo by Tim Cornett

Tanner Winegard hits 92mph for 3rd in hardest shot

