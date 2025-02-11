Rangers Eye Third Straight Win as Generals Visit Kitchener

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers get set for a Tuesday night showdown at The Aud against the Oshawa Generals for the lone time this season, targeting their third straight victory. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Meeting:

Kitchener and Oshawa last played one another in November at the Tribute Communities Centre, with the Generals edging out a close 3-2 win. Oshawa struck first, scoring the only goal in the first period before briefly doubling their lead in the second. Defenceman Carson Campbell buried his first goal of the season to make it a 2-1 score after 40 minutes. Sophomore forward Luca Romano would find the equalizer early in the third before Calum Ritchie of the Generals would score the game-winner at the 13:45 mark, solidifying a 3-2 decision. In goal for the Rangers, Jackson Parsons turned aside 23 of 26 shots in the loss.

Over the Years:

Tuesday's matchup is the second and final meeting of the 2024-25 season, with the Rangers 0-1-0-0 thus far. Last season, Kitchener went 1-0-1-0 in two games. Since 2019, the Blueshirts are 3-3-1-0 overall, going 1-1-1-0 on home ice over that stretch.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (37-11-3-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Rangers earned their second straight win on Saturday in dominant fashion, defeating the Niagara IceDogs 9-1 at Meridian Centre and sweeping the season series. In the win, the Rangers had seven different goal-scorers and 14 different point-getters. Leading the way, Cameron Arquette and Andrew Vermeulen each had two goals, while Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Chris Grisolia, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), Luca Romano, and Matthew Hlacar also found the back of the net. Cameron Mercer and Tanner Lam racked in three assists apiece, while Cameron Reid, Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators), Jakub Chromiak, Adrian Misaljevic, Alexander Bilecki, Pridham, and Humphreys also added helpers.

The Blueshirts scored eight consecutive goals before Niagara got on the board, as the Rangers proceeded to close out the game with a response under a minute later - winning convincingly, 9-1. In the crease, Jackson Parsons was solid, stopping 23 shots and becoming the first OHL goalie this season to reach 30 wins.

Kitchener was the only team to score on the man advantage in the game, going 1-for-3. Through 52 games, the Blueshirts boast a 22.5% power play success rate. On the other end, Niagara was granted six power play opportunities, failing to capitalize on all chances and going 0-for-6. The Rangers are operating their penalty-killing units at a league-leading 84.8%.

Rangers to Watch

Luca Romano has a point in six of his last eight games, most recently scoring his 19th goal of the season against Niagara on Saturday. Romano has well-surpassed his freshman campaign, practically doubling his goals, assists, and points with a 19-20-39 stat line through 51 games this year. The sophomore scored one of the Rangers' two goals against Oshawa in November, and he'll look to repeat that effort on Tuesday.

Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) has been red-hot ever since he arrived in Kitchener. In his last four games, Humphreys has eight points (2G, 6A), including two three-point performances. This past weekend, the forward had five points (2G, 3A) in two games, currently riding a two-game goal and point streak. Humphreys has produced at a better-than-point-per-game pace with 16 points (4G, 12A) in 14 games this year.

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) has proved to be one of the Rangers' most consistent point-getters this season, scoring 35 points (17G, 18A) in 33 games played. Pridham has registered at least a point in eight of his last nine games, totalling five goals, five assists, and 10 points over that span. With a goal and two assists in his last three contests, he is a player to watch on Tuesday.

SCOUTING THE GENERALS (31-15-3-2)

Third in the Eastern Conference, Sixth in the OHL

Oshawa rides into Kitchener on a three-game win streak, most recently beating the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-0 on Sunday. The Generals scored two goals in each period, scoring six unanswered tallies in the victory. The six goals came from six different goal-scorers and 13 separate point-getters. Four players had two-point nights: Calum Ritchie (2A), Beckett Sennecke (1G, 1A), Colby Barlow (1G, 1A), and Noah Powell (2A). Between the pipes, Generals goaltender Jacob Oster stopped all 28 shots faced, recording his second shutout this year - earning the game's first star.

Neither team capitalized on the power play, with Oshawa going 0-for-3 and Sault Ste. Marie posted an 0-for-2. After 51 games, the Generals have a power play percentage of 25.1% and a penalty kill efficiency of 77.6%. Following their visit with Kitchener, Oshawa will take Highway Seven to Guelph for a matchup with the Storm on Friday.

Generals to Watch:

Beckett Sennecke secured his 30th goal of the season on Sunday, reaching the milestone for the first time in his OHL career. In the previous meeting with Kitchener this year, Sennecke tallied two assists in a 3-2 Generals win. Sennecke was drafted third overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft but has since surpassed his 2023-24 point total. In the 2024-25 campaign, Sennecke has an impressive 30 goals, 41 assists, and 71 points in just 42 games - leading Oshawa in goals and points. Sennecke has three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games and is a player to be on the lookout for in Kitchener.

Calum Ritchie currently ranks second on the Generals in assists (44) and third in points (58). In the last outing against the Rangers, Ritchie carried a heavy workload with two goals and an assist - earning the game's first star. Entering Tuesday's game, Ritchie has been on a tear offensively in his last four appearances, scoring three goals and seven assists for a 10-point total. Ritchie had back-to-back three-point performances, including a hat-trick last week, making him a player to watch on Tuesday.

In his first season with Oshawa, Colby Barlow has been a point-per-game player with 28 goals, 20 assists, and 48 points through 47 games. Barlow leads the Generals in power play goals with 13, sitting second on the team in overall goals (28) and fourth in points (48). Barlow did not get on the scoresheet last time against Kitchener, but he'll look to do so this time around.

Drafted Generals:

The Generals have seven players that have been drafted into the NHL. Three in the 2023 NHL Entry Level Draft: Colby Barlow (Winnipeg Jets), Calum Ritchie (Colorado Avalanche), and Andrew Gibson (Detroit Red Wings). Four players were selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Level Draft: Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs), Luca Marelli (Columbus Blue Jackets), Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks), and Noah Powell (Philadelphia Flyers).

RANGERS REACH

BROADCAST COVERAGE

UP NEXT:

The East Avenue Blue will kick off a three-game road trip beginning in Kingston against the Frontenacs on Friday, February 14th, for Valentine's Day. Next, the Rangers will travel to the nation's capital for a Sunday matinee with the Ottawa 67's on the 16th of February. Puck drop against the Frontenacs is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place.

