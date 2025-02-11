2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 18

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 18 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

With a CHL best 40 wins and .827 winning percentage, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League remain in the top spot for an 11th straight week. The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats stand pat at no. 2, a position they have held for 15 of the last 17 weeks. The top three is rounded out by the 2025 Memorial Cup hosts, the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL.

The biggest mover in Week 18 is the Western Hockey League's Calgary Hitmen who move up two spots

to a season best no. 7. With a pair of wins last week, the Hitmen - who are 8-1-1 over their last 10 games - own the best winning percentage in the WHL's Eastern Conference at .690.

The next rankings will be released the week of February 17, following the 19th week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 18

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

4. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

5. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

6. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

7. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

8. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

9. Barrie Colts (OHL)

10. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit https://chl.ca/video/chl-top-10-rankings-presented-by-delta-hotels-by-marriott-week-18/.

