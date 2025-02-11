Knights' Cam Allen Suspended Pending Outcome of League Review

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that London Knights player Cam Allen has been suspended pending the outcome of a League review into the events of February 8, 2025 when he was charged by the London Police Service with offences related to impaired driving.

