Knights' Cam Allen Suspended Pending Outcome of League Review
February 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that London Knights player Cam Allen has been suspended pending the outcome of a League review into the events of February 8, 2025 when he was charged by the London Police Service with offences related to impaired driving.
