Gens Head West to Take on Rangers

February 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hit the road to take on the Kitchener Rangers in a rare Tuesday night tilt.

Oshawa enters this one having picked up points in five straight games, and in a three-way tie for first place in the East Division. In the race for the Conference, the Barrie Colts are two points ahead of the Gens with a game in hand.

The Kitchener Rangers come in to this game as the second-best team in the Ontario Hockey League three points behind the London Knights. Kitchener is on a mini two game winning streak and are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games.

This is the second and last time the Generals will face off against the Kitchener Rangers this season, beating them 3-2 on home ice last time out.

It was a tightly contested affair; the Generals opened the scoring when Luke Torrance was able to beat the Kitchener netminder for a 1-0 lead.

Oshawa would double that lead as Calum Ritchie scored his third of the season. Kitchener would not go down easy though scoring two of their own to tie things up at 2-2.

With under 10 minutes to go in the game it was Ritchie grabbing his second of the game and regaining the lead, that would be enough for the Gens to hold on for a 3-2 win.

The Generals return to home ice Saturday, February 15th.

